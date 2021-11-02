(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team returns to the state tournament on Tuesday evening. Following a dominant run through regional play, the 1A No. 14 ranked and eighth-seeded Trojans (27-10) square off with defending champion and top-seeded Burlington Notre Dame (35-8).
“I’ve been at Tri-Center a lot of years,” Coach Amy Wingert told KMA Sports following a three-set win over Sidney in a 1A regional final. “It’s been one of my goals (to get to state). I knew this group could do it.”
This particular group already has a bit of state experience with seniors Marissa and Miranda Ring and Tatum Carlson all seeing playing time during the 2018 state tournament trip.
“It’s honestly surreal,” Marissa Ring added. “Getting to do it with my six other classmates and the rest of the team on the court. It takes a team.”
Marissa Ring is one of five hitters in the lineup averaging at least 1.1 kills per set for a balanced group. Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer hits for the highest efficiency (.280) and averages a team-best 2.4 kills. Juniors Emile Sorenson (2.0 KPS) and Preslie Arbaugh (1.5 KPS) and senior Meredith Maassen (1.1) are the others.
Most of those kills have come off the sets of senior Miranda Ring, who went over 2,000 career assists in October and is averaging 8.3 helpers per set. Carlson — a senior libero with over 1,000 career digs — tops the team with 4.0 digs per set while Marissa (2.7) and Miranda (2.1) are second and third on the team. Sorenson and senior Abby Stamp are at 1.6 and 1.5 digs per set, respectively. Brewer, meanwhile, leads the team with 0.6 blocks per set.
The group has come together to play some of their best volleyball of the season down the stretch, winning 12 of 14 sets played during their regional run.
“I’m speechless,” Carlson said after the state-qualifying win. “I had to sit out last year, so it means a lot to finish at state. I couldn’t do it without all my teammates.”
The state quarterfinal meeting against a largely-intact defending state champion will hardly be easy. However, the Trojans have played most of their games against higher class schools.
Burlington Notre Dame has also tested themselves against some of the top teams in the state with their eight losses coming to Dike-New Hartford, West Liberty, North Scott, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Wilton (twice), Bondurant-Farrar and Waverly-Shell Rock — all state tournament teams.
Six-foot-two junior Gabby Deery leads the Nikes with 4.0 kills per set while senior Josie Bentz is at 3.2. Senior setter Jenna Bentz is averaging 8.9 assists per set, and junior Ava Parkins has 3.9 digs per set this season.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play of the 1A state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday night at 6:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.