(Oakland)-- The Tri-Center Trojans lost set number one to the Riverside Bulldogs but bounced back to win the final three sets en route to a 3-1 win.
Tri-Center fell in set one 25-19. Riverside was led by Veronica Andrusyshyn, who had 19 kills in the match. Trojans' head coach Amy Wingert said the Bulldogs were a worthy foe.
"They're just very scrappy," Wingert continued. "Brooke (Flathers) put together a great gameplan against us and knew where she needed to take it at us. Riverside's a great team. Their program has been building for the last few years. It's nice to see that the conference schools are starting to have really good programs. Make everybody fight year-round."
The Trojans were able to buckle down and win sets 2-4 by the final scores of 25-18, 25-18, and 25-19, respectively. Wingert tried to have her team focus on just a few points at a time.
"I just told the girls, mini runs to five, mini runs to ten, to 15, to 20," Wingert said. "That way they are not thinking of the whole big picture at one time, and they just had to push little runs of two, three, maybe five here and there."
Tri-Center had a stand-out performance from Emile Sorensen in the match. Sorensen compiled 17 kills, four blocks, four assists, and five digs.
"I have really good teammates," Sorensen stated. "Miranda's (Ring) a really good setter, and gets me the ball where I need it and puts me in a good position to put the ball down."
Sorensen, like coach Wingert, was impressed with Riverside's competitive edge.
"Riverside's a really good team. You could tell they really wanted it. They have a lot of good players," Sorensen said. "We have a good defense and just really good players and were able to come out on top."
The Trojans will take on Sidney in the Class 1A Region 2 Championship on Wednesday. Coach Wingert says teamwork makes the dream work.
"Endless pursuit, they can't get down on themselves," Wingert continued. "They have to continue to play as a team."
You can listen to the Class 1A Region 2 Championship on KMA 960 AM, KMAland.com, and on our KMA Sports YouTube Channel with Derek Martin.
You can watch the interviews with Wingert and Sorensen below.