(Cedar Rapids) -- A magical run for Tri-Center came to a finish on Tuesday night, but it was not without a fight.
The Trojans (27-11) took the opening set from No. 1 ranked and defending state champion Burlington Notre Dame (36-8) before falling in four sets, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14, in a 1A state quarterfinal.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Coach Amy Wingert told KMA Sports after the match. “They showed what Tri-Center volleyball is about. We knew coming in they were ranked No. 1, and they won it last year. We knew we would have to fight, and I feel like the girls did that.”
The Trojans scored seven of the first nine points and put together another 7-2 run in the midst of the opening set to shock the top-ranked Nikes. The big stage never seemed to rattle the battle-tested Western Iowa Conference squad.
“We fought,” Tatum Carlson said. “We came into this atmosphere, and it’s not an easy task. I think we did the best we could.”
The Trojans hit a sparkling .438 in the opening set to put the Nikes on their heels, and they weren’t bad with a .231 and .235 efficiency in sets two and three. However, they just couldn’t quite match the spectacular hitting of Burlington Notre Dame’s Gabby Deery, who had 28 kills on 49 swings and hit .369.
“They’ve got some outsides that you can put the block left or cross court, and then they’re going line,” Coach Wingert said. “That’s probably what killed us the most.”
Deery guided the Nikes to efficient hitting through the final three sets, continually pushing the number higher. After hitting .257 as a team with six errors in the first, Burlington Notre Dame had just five errors and a .333 efficiency in the second, four errors and .400 efficiency in the third and just one error on 30 attacks and a .500 efficiency in the clincher.
Josie Bentz added 17 kills and seven aces while Jenna Bentz had 53 kills to add to the Nikes’ attack. Meanwhile, Tri-Center leaned on Mikenzie Brewer’s efficient hitting. The junior had 14 kills on 29 swings and made just three errors for a .379 hitting mark. Senior Marissa Ring added 12 kills and just two errors on 26 swings for a .385 efficiency.
Miranda Ring posted 37 assists, four kills and four digs, Tatum Carlson had a 17-dig, seven-assist, five-ace, three-kill evening and Preslie Arbaugh and Emile Sorenson posted three block assists apiece for the Trojans.
“It’s bittersweet,” the senior Carlson admitted after the loss. “It’s always been a goal of ours to go our freshman year and to come back as seniors.”
The senior class of Ring, Ring, Carlson, Meredith Maassen, Abby Stamp and Morgan Lockman were freshmen in 2018 when the Trojans last appeared in Cedar Rapids. The first three of them contributing to their success.
“They’ve done a great job for four years,” Coach Wingert said. “They all just came out and gave it their all. That’s all we can ask them to do.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Wingert and Carlson below.