(Neola) -- Tri-Center softball has competed hard and made strides this season.
While their record may not be indicative of their progression, head coach Becky Thomas likes where her team stands as they enter the postseason.
"Our record doesn't show the (progress) we've gained this year," Thomas said. "That's part of being in the Western Iowa Conference and seeing the good pitching. We're a fairly young team. Hopefully, you'll see us take off."
The Trojans (3-18) have been in several games. They've lost eight games by three runs or less.
"We've been right there," Thomas said. "The first four innings we do great, and then we have one inning where we fall apart. We're working on cleaning that up. I think our girls are responding to the mental part of the game."
Facing the stellar opposing pitchers in the Western Iowa Conference, such as Logan-Magnolia's Abby Hiatt and Missouri Valley's Audrie Kohl, have forced the young Trojans offense to grow quickly.
"We're trying to teach them how to stay disciplined in the box," Thomas said. "We had a habit of chasing. Now, our focus is to make sure we're getting runners around."
Tri-Center hits .232 as a team. Sophomore Hayden Thomas has been their top stick with a .408 average and 6 RBI. Lilly Thomas, Hannah Wulff, Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp, Avilyn Killpack, Natalie Ausdemore, Kaeli Harris, Hope McPhillips and Kaitlin Kozeal also contribute to the lineup.
"They want to be hitters," Coach Thomas said. "They want to make something happen and do a good job of finding a hole somewhere. They're consistent. It leads to trying to get something going."
Hayden Thomas has been their primary pitcher. She has a 6.23 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings.
Tri-Center opens the postseason with WIC foe Audubon on Friday. The Wheelers won the previous two matchups: 9-0 on June 8th and 4-3 on June 23rd.
"I think we feel good," Thomas said. "We've gotten better every time. We're in a spot where we could come in and surprise people. We know what the girls can do. We're right there."
The Trojans have a blueprint. They peaked at the end of the last season and stole a postseason win from St. Albert. The same thing happened in 2021 when they upset AHSTW.
"We need to clean up a few errors," Thomas said. "Last game (against Audubon), we left five runners on base. If we're disciplined in the box, we don't strand those runners. If we eliminate those, I think we're in a good spot."
Hear the full interview with Coach Thomas below.