(Neola) -- The Tri-Center softball team is two wins away from their first state tournament appearance in 35 years, but a state-ranked conference rival stands in their way on Friday.
The Trojans qualified for the Class 2A Region 2 semifinal against Underwood with a 3-1 win over AHSTW on Wednesday night.
"We finally got on the bats," Coach Josie McMinemee said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "We did our homework and were just there."
The win wasn't without dramatics, as the Trojans broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs and stymied AHSTW's offense to end the game, and secure the victory.
"Everything fell into place for us," McMinee said. "We had great pitching and defense. It was one of those nights where we showed up, and they just didn't."
Wednesday's showdown was a lot more favorable for the Trojans than their previous meeting with AHSTW -- a 19-1 loss on May 25th. Coach McMinemee feels the contrast in outcomes speaks volumes to her team's progression this season.
"We worked every single day on how we could get better," she said. "We showed up and knew that every play mattered."
The Trojans' postseason triumph marked their third win in the last five games.
"It's cool because we are such a young team," McMinemee said. "It's a cool thing to see such a young team getting it so quickly."
Pitcher Faith McPhillips -- one of only four seniors -- posted a gritty win in a pitcher's duel with AHSTW's Kailey Jones. McPhillips tossed a complete game, allowed only five hits and one earned run despite tallying zero strikeouts because of an opportunistic defense that only had one error.
This season, McPhillips owns a 3.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings.
"She is one the most mentally tough pitchers I've seen as a coach," McMinemee said. "And she has a team that backs her up. It's awesome."
Offensively, Hailey Chishom leads the way while Mikenzie Brewer, Mollie Nelson, and Lily Thomas have also been key contributors.
Tri-Center's already pulled off one upset this season, but a second such feat won't be easy against 2A No. 9 Underwood. The reigning Western Iowa Conference champions beat T-C three times this season, 10-0, 12-3 and 12-2. The middle meeting -- on June 18th -- gave the Trojans confidence because they held a 3-2 lead heading into the sixth before Underwood plated the game's final 10 runs.
"We have to stick with it," McMinemee said. "We were with them and let it go. We have to give it 100 percent and have seven good innings."
The Trojans enter this bout as heavy underdogs, but they still have confidence.
"We are capable of winning this game," McMinemee said. "Being the underdog, we will get overlooked. We are going to come, and they are going to have to take it from us."
Ryan Matheny has the call of Tri-Center/Underwood on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday at 5 p.m. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McMinemee.