(Council Bluffs) -- Tri-Center rode a balanced offensive attack and some resilient finishes to edge Western Iowa Conference volleyball foe Underwood in four sets Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"They definitely had to show some resiliency," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said about her team's 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 win. "We struggled from the service line, but the girls picked up with their defense. They don't give up and are kinda resilient."
"We try our hardest to win every game and not overlook any team," said sophomore Mikinzie Brewer.
Brewer led a balanced offensive attack for Tri-Center, registering 15 kills.
"I felt good in warmups," she said. "I was just ready and prepared. I think we all were."
The talented sophomore was one of five Trojan hitters that finished with five or more kills on Thursday. Preslie Arbaugh registered eight winners, Emile Sorenson had six and Marissa Ring and Meredith Maassen finished with five each.
"On any given night, it could be any one of them," said Coach Wingert. "All of our hitters are great. It's just who is on any given night."
The offense centered around setter Miranda Ring, who passed out 35 assists in the win.
"All of my hitters do a great job," Ring said. "I like to disperse the ball. We took it one point at a time. Underwood is a good team and we knew we were coming into a battle."
Tri-Center narrowly won the first set 25-21 behind a 5-1 run to end the frame, but lost the second set by the same score.
The Trojans appeared to be in trouble during the third set when Underwood raced to an 8-2 start, but they methodically battled back, taking their first lead of the set at 22-21 and staving off an Underwood comeback to win it 26-24 and take a 2-1 lead. Coach Wingert points to her team's resiliency in the third set as a turning point.
"We started to get our passes and weren't out of system," she said. "That's what it takes."
In the fourth set, Underwood scored the first point for the fourth consecutive set and led through the set's first five points. Tri-Center took the lead at 5-4, ballooned it to as high as 14-9 and held off a late Underwood surge for their 11th win of the season.
Marissa Ring sparked Tri-Center's defense with 11 digs. Underwood, meanwhile, was paced by Alizabeth Jacobsen's 15 kills. The Eagles fall to 3-8 and return to action on Tuesday against Treynor in a WIC battle.
Tri-Center returns to action on Tuesday against IKM-Manning.
"We are feeling good," Wingert said. "The girls took some losses early in the season, but they've bounced back and are ready to push forward. We just have to keep pushing through and making sure we are taking care of the things we can control."
Click below to view the full interviews with Brewer, Miranda Ring and Coach Wingert.