(Neola) -- Tri-Center's 11th consecutive win doubled as their second 14-2 win over Treynor in the past six days and came thanks to a massive first inning Wednesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I like it when the guys come out and swing the bats the way they did," Coach Max Kozeal said. "They came ready to play today. It was pretty impressive."
Any coach would like it when their team hangs 10 runs in the first inning, which is what Coach Kozeal's squad did, racing to a 10-0 lead.
"Early in the year, we had trouble making adjustments with different speeds of pitches," Kozeal said. "But the kids have done a great job of making adjustments. They've done a great job communicating. Seeing it come to fruition is pretty cool."
Coach Kozeal's son, Trent, registered an RBI triple and scored a run in the first. He later added a double -- his 16th extra-base hit in 28 knocks this season.
"I just try not to overthink things at the plate, let my hands do the work and hit it hard," he said.
Eight different Trojans scored a run during the first inning, which featured 14 Tri-Center batters.
Treynor added a run in the third inning to make it 10-1, but Tri-Center countered in a big way, thanks to Justice Weers' three-run home run to left-center.
"I felt like I squared it well, but I couldn't tell if it was going to be gone," Weers said. "I was just sitting on the curveball and trying to hit the fastball hard."
Weers' fourth homer of the year was part of his three-hit, five-RBI evening.
Tri-Center's offense muscled 12 hits on Wednesday. Ethan Alfers and Brett McGee recorded two hits each while Alfers plated three runs.
Leyton Nelson, Jaxon Johnson and Kaden McDermott had one hit each, and every Tri-Center runner scored at least one run, paced by three from McGee.
“There isn't an easy out," Coach Kozeal said. "They know what they want to do at the plate, and they stick with the plan. It has been successful."
The Trojans' (17-1, 14-1) 14-run output marks the 15th time they have scored at least 10 runs this season.
While the offense shined, Nelson stifled the Treynor bats, working five innings and striking out seven on three hits and a walk.
"Tonight, I came out and threw strikes," he said. "I knew my defense would take care of me."
"Leyton was on tonight," Coach Kozeal said. "He has gotten better every outing. He just kept battling and pounding the strike zone. It was good to see because his last outing wasn't there, but he battled through it. It was good to see it."
Treynor's three hits came from Mason Yochum, Brady Coffman and Charlie Schrage, and Yochum's was a double. Treynor (11-6, 11-4) returns to action on Thursday against Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center pursues their 12th consecutive win on Thursday when they face Audubon.
"We keep getting better," Coach Kozeal said. "They're not satisfied at all."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Trent Kozeal, Weers, Nelson and Coach Kozeal.