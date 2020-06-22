(Underwood) -- The road to the Western Iowa Conference baseball championship currently runs through Neola.
Tri-Center made sure of that Monday night with a gritty 3-2 win over Underwood on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"They're an excellent team," Coach Max Kozeal said. "I'm super proud of them. That was a fun battle."
"I thought we played well," winning pitcher Kaleb Smith said.
The Trojans set the tone with the first at-bat of the game with a Trevor Carlson single that was eventually driven in by Jaxon Johnson. Carlson would go on to score two of Tri-Center's three runs Monday night.
"I was just focusing on the baseball like coach says," Carlson said. "When you have a good coach, it makes it easy."
Carlson and Smith also combined to toss a gem for the Trojans. Smith received the start, tossing 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two earned runs on five strikes.
"I was hitting my curveball," Smith said. "I felt like I was painting the outside corners pretty well. I gave them a run for my money and came out on top."
"He just does a great job of changing speeds," Kozeal said. "He stayed around 85-90 pitches and almost went the entire game. That's amazing against a team like this."
Smith was relieved in the top of the seventh by Carlson, who stranded Underwood's game-tying run at third and the potential game-winning run at second.
"Trevor likes to be in that situation," Kozeal said. "He did his job."
Underwood responded to Tri-Center's first-inning run with one of their own in the second courtesy of an RBI double from Nick Ravlin. Tri-Center regained the lead in the third when a Brett McGee single scored Carlson, but Underwood once again tied it -- this time with a Blake Hall single in the fifth.
Tri-Center once again had an answer in the sixth. Leyton Nelson reached on an error, Smith moved Nelson to third on a single. Smith ultimately scared when Underwood pitcher Zach Teten was charged with a balk, advancing all runners and giving the Trojans a 3-2 lead.
Underwood started the seventh with Isaac Heilman drawing a walk off Smith, which ultimately led to Carlson coming in for relief. Ravlin reached on a fielder's choice and ultimately wound up at third with Dylan Reimer at second but Tyler Boothby grounded out to end the game and seal a critical victory for Tri-Center.
"That was a testament to our guys and their toughness," Kozeal said. "That's what you want to see."
Smith's stellar pitching outing was complemented by Teten and Landon Nelson for Underwood. Nelson received the start and tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
Ravlin paced Underwood's offense with two hits. The Eagles fall to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the WIC. They will face Riverside tomorrow followed by a showdown with Treynor Thursday on KMA 960.
Tri-Center's victory pushes the Trojans to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the WIC. They are the only undefeated team left standing in the WIC, but they know the season -- and their quest for the conference title is far from over.
"It's a strong conference," Kozeal said. "The win tonight helps, but we've got a lot of work left to do."
The complete interviews with Smith, Carlson and Coach Kozeal can be found below.