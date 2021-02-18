(Neola) — The Tri-Center basketball team used a stifling 1-3-1 half court trap and cruised into a district final with a 75-43 win over Sidney Thursday night.
The Trojans (19-3) tallied 14 steals and had three players score in double figures en route to the win. Tri-Center will take on Riverside Tuesday with a district title on the line.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said T-C Head Coach Chad Harder. “We like to play pretty and that wasn’t it. In district play, you’ve got to grind it out. We have a ton of respect for Coach Larsen and Sidney. Those kids play hard. They’re a little undersized, but they play bigger than they are. Coach Larsen coaches the heck out of them. It was just good to get out of here with a win.”
The Trojans splashed a trio of three-pointers in the opening frame and led by as many as 10. In the second, T-C unleashed its 1-3-1 defense and opened up the floodgates to lead 38-21 at the break.
“Our man-to-man has been good lately, but we had to go to our 1-3-1 because they were penetrating us and they were getting shots and getting to the foul line,” said Harder. “It seemed to open things up and calm their shooters a little bit and let us make our run. Our guys turned up the heat. A lot of credit to our guys.”
It was a balanced second-half effort as well for the Trojans, as they racked up six steals in the third quarter alone. Ethan Alfers keyed the top of the zone and took advantage of some easy transition layups on his way to 21 points and eight rebounds.
“My junior year, we went to a 1-3-1 and set the school record for least amount of points allowed per game,” said Alfers. “I’ve been playing that for two years. I was reading their eyes and reacting and getting deflections to give us the momentum.”
“Ethan is unbelievable,” said Harder. “He’s athletic and anticipates so well. He’s been running this for three years and gets things up there. He’s really tough. He’s 6’4 and athletic and is a tough matchup up there.”
Leyton Nelson scored 15 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out four assists and had three steals, while Trent Kozeal went for 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Up next for the Trojans is a third matchup with Riverside, who came from behind to win their district semifinal. Tri-Center owns wins by 32 and 27 over the Bulldogs.
“We’re going to have to be disciplined,” said Harder. “You talk about a well-coached team, Coach (Nicholas) Kroon does an excellent job and they have some good players. It’s going to be a challenge and a tough, tough game. We’re excited with two Western Iowa Conference teams making a district final.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Alfers and Harder in a video you can view below.
Sidney was led by 19 points — including three 3’s — from Cole Jorgenson in the loss.