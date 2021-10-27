(Council Bluffs) -- Tri-Center volleyball saved their finest performance of the season for a 1A regional final on Wednesday night.
The Trojans (27-10) rolled to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Sidney, cooling off the red hot Cowgirls (24-16) and qualifying for their third state tournament and second in the past four seasons.
“It means a lot,” Coach Amy Wingert said. “I’ve been at Tri-Center a lot of years, and it’s been one of my goals (to get to state). I knew this group could do it.”
Tri-Center didn’t waste much time proving their coach right, scoring eight of the first 11 and 10 of the final 16 in the opening set. They rallied eight straight to open the second, rolling to the win, and then started the third with a 12-3 run. Despite their best efforts, the Cowgirls could never stem the tide.
“Our defense was unstoppable tonight,” Miranda Ring said. “We were picking everything up, and then we were putting the ball away. We were finding the open shots, but the defense was amazing.”
Senior libero Tatum Carlson was particularly amazing with 21 digs, keeping the ball alive and putting it on Ring, who had 34 assists. Twin sister Marissa Ring led a balanced attack with 12 kills, and Mikenzie Brewer (9 kills) and Emile Sorenson (8 kills) also proved strong.
“I’m speechless,” Carlson admitted. “I had to sit out last year (with injury), so it means a lot to finish at state. I couldn’t do it without all my teammates.”
“We all have a job,” Marissa Ring added. “We told each other at the beginning to have fun. We all executed, and we came out with the dub.”
Tri-Center was brilliant and efficient, posting a .317 efficiency with just five errors on 101 attacks on the evening. They tallied 10 aces, led by Carlson’s three. The Ring sisters and Meredith Maassen added two apiece, and Taylor Kenkel finished with one.
“The girls came out and really wanted it,” Coach Wingert said. “You probably wouldn’t have seen that coming if you watched warm ups. We switched a little bit up just so that we were where we needed to be. The girls came out ready, and I’ve never seen them play like they did tonight.”
This year’s Trojans will join the 1985 and 2018 groups as state qualifiers in the history of the Tri-Center program. The senior quartet of Marissa and Miranda Ring, Carlson and Maassen all suited and played roles for the last qualifying team, but it means a bit more to know they will finish their careers in Cedar Rapids.
“It’s honestly surreal,” Marissa Ring said. “Getting to do it with my six other classmates and the rest of the team on the court. It takes a team, and it’s so awesome.”
Sidney’s struggles were real throughout the night, as they hit just .051 efficiency and struggled mightily in serve receive. Avery Dowling had 25 assists with Kaden Payne posting 12 kills to lead the offense. Emily Hutt had 14 digs, and Mia Foster served two aces. The Cowgirls lose seniors Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock.
Tri-Center will play in a 1A state quarterfinal on Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM against top-seeded Burlington Notre Dame. Hear all of the Trojans’ matches at the state tournament on KMA-FM 99.1. View complete video interviews with Coach Wingert, the Ring sisters and Carlson below.