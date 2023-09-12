(Neola) -- Tri-Center cross country coach Lexi Cochran has seen plenty of positive things from her teams in the first few weeks of the season.
She hopes her team can continue to build off those positives as they enter the second half of the season.
"I'm feeling great about our team," Cochran said. "We have some good motivation happening."
The Trojans' swept the team titles at the Audubon Meet Thursday.
The girls posted 34 points to win the title while the boys put up 35 points to edge IKM-Manning by three points.
"We knew Audubon was a hillier course," Cochran said. "We've put emphasis in our training on loving the hills and they'll love you back. Every hill is an opportunity. They attacked the hills and were machines out there."
Quincey Schneckloth was the top girls runner, finishing fourth. Soleil McCool was 15th. Aletha Chessmore, Aubrey Divelbess, Kaylee Lopez and Maggie VanNordstrand have also contributed to the girls lineup.
On the boys side, Brennan Boden paced the Trojans at Audubon with an individual title. Nick Dahir, Simeon Weers, Christian Dahir and Kyle McDonald also medaled for the Trojans with respective finishes of 10th, 12th and 15th.
"When we started in the first part of August, I was pleased to see we came in in better shape than I expect," Cochran said. "The growth has been awesome. Having them perform the way they have speaks to the fact they're in better shape. That's been exciting."
The Trojans' depth likely makes them a contender in the Western Iowa Conference.
"We want to continue working hard and staying healthy," Cochran said. "I think we're surprising the teams in our conference. We'd like to make a run for a conference title, especially on the boys side."
The Trojans return to action Thursday at Panorama. Hear the full interview with Coach Cochran below.