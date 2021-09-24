(Neola) -- Both Tri-Center cross country teams entered the season with uncertainties centered around replacing graduated state medalists.
But Coach Lexi Cochran says her team has shown lots of good things so far, the latest of which came at their home meet on Tuesday.
"It was nice to see our boys team have a little better of a race," she said. "We've had some struggles with people being out for various reasons, so we talked about having some guys step up."
The Trojans' boys team took fifth out of nine teams with 132 points. Michael Denning paced their efforts with a 20th-place finish.
"We've been struggling to know our role, but that was awesome to see," Cochran said. "I think we are going to continue to see improvement."
Replacing former state medalist Brett McGee has not been easy for Tri-Center, but Denning, Christian Dahir, Cole Meyer and Sean McGee have tried.
"Honestly, losing Brett was hard," Cochran said. "Having to find someone else to step into that role has been hard. But they know where they should be in relation to the other guys on the course. Tuesday showed me that they have a better idea than I thought."
With the uncertainty surrounding the lineup, Cochran says she has leaned heavily on Denning.
"I talked to him specifically before the race and told him I needed him to step up and lead his teammates," she said. "He did a great job of putting himself out there and had a great race. I was super proud of him for stepping up. The boys needed that to pull them along."
On the girls side, Tri-Center had to replace former state champion Peyton Pogge and have done so with Quincey Schneckloth, Jaden Franke, Karis Corrin, Kyla Corrin, Olivia Matson and Hope McPhillips.
The Trojans placed third in a loaded field on Tuesday, led by Schneckloth's fifth-place finish.
"I was really excited to see her have such a strong race," Cochran said. "She's such a strong, smart freshman. I'm impressed with how she handles races. She trained so hard over the summer. It's nice to see the girls team coming together. They are surprising people."
Surprise or not, the Tri-Center girls are ranked No. 19 in Class 1A by the IATC and should be a contender for the Western Iowa Conference crown, although dethroning Logan-Magnolia won't be easy.
"I just want to continue seeing my top group race as a pack," she said. "I knew they were going to surprise people this year. Losing Peyton made people think about what else we have, but the girls worked hard in the offseason. What will surprise me is if they don't have a good outcome this season. They worked their butts off. I hope we continue to have good races."
The Trojans return to action on Tuesday at Denison. Click below to view the full interview with Coach Cochran.