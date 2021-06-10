(Neola) -- Tri-Center multi-sport standout Ethan Alfers will take his basketball talents to the next level with Morningside.
“I wanted to go with the school that really appreciates its players and has a good development of players,” Alfers said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I could play a lot, too.”
Alfers recently made his decision official, inking with the Great Plains Athletic Conference school out of Sioux City.
“I really came in contact with Morningside after a couple teams in their conference were interested in me,” he noted. “I went on a college visit after one of my best friends decided to go there for football. I got in contact with their coaches, and it just took off from there.”
Alfers had a big senior season for the Trojans this past year, averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game. He was also one of the top shooters in the area, making 44.2% from 3.
“I really like their campus,” he said. “A lot of the professors that I’m going to major in were really nice and seemed like great teachers. On the basketball side of things, I kind of like the feel (of their gym) and the atmosphere the crowd brings. Their coaching seems pretty good.”
Morningside will be under new leadership this upcoming season with Trent Miller taking over as the head man after years as an assistant at the school.
“(Playing basketball in college) has always been on my radar,” Alfers said. “I’ve put a lot of time and effort into the game of basketball, and I really love it. I didn’t want to just end it in high school. I want to take it as far as I can go.”
Hear the complete interview with Alfers linked below.