(Neola) -- Tri-Center senior Jon Franke's passion for running has led him to Grand View University.
"I've always enjoyed running," Franke said. "So I'm just really looking forward to continuing for the next four years."
Franke says the opportunity to run at Grand View came about from a friend.
"He suggested I come take a visit," Franke said. "I took a visit and really liked the coach and program. I kind of liked the atmosphere and friendships that were present with the Grand View team. They took me in right away once they knew I was a recruit. It kind of just seemed like a good fit for me.
Franke will run both track and cross country at Grand View next season.
"They're not losing a whole lot of seniors this year, but they are looking to improve a lot," Franke said.
Franke was a distance runner at Tri-Center and will have to prepare himself for the longer races run in college, which he knows will be a challenge.
"In high school, it was a lot less mileage and running maybe five days a week," Franke said. "Their training wants to me run seven days a week. To run seven days a week, high mileage is going to be the most challenging part."
When he gets on campus, Franke hopes to continue to improve.
"My goals are just to improve my 5K time and improve my running habits in general," Franke said.
Franke was a key part of lots of success during his time at Tri-Center, qualifying for state three times and medaling at the WIC Meet twice. He's bummed he didn't get the chance to finish his career at Tri-Center with a track season, but he's thankful for the opportunities and lessons learned during his prep career.
"I think the coaches really prepared us well for running in the future" Franke said. "They taught us good routines, so it's not as big of shock when you get to college."
The complete interview with Franke can be heard below.