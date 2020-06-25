(Neola) -- Tri-Center's Gaven Heim played only two years of football in high school. He will play at least that many in college.
The multi-sport standout has made that official by committing to continue his career at Iowa Western.
Heim has played many sports for the Trojans including soccer, wrestling and baseball. However, he did not begin his football career until his junior year.
"A lot of people don't know this, but I only played two years in high school," Heim said. "The two years I played, I really loved it. A lot of people told me to go out, I didn't know, but I went out and I loved it."
Given what Heim was able to accomplish without much experience at the high school level, he feels his best football is still ahead of him.
"I think I have a lot to learn and can get a lot better and bigger," he said.
The place where Heim hopes to better his football career? Iowa Western.
"It's just such a nice campus," he said. "The staff was great and it's a great opportunity for me. They're a really good program. They do a really good job."
Heim was a standout wide receiver for Tri-Center's potent passing attack last season under Coach Ryan Schroder. Heim feels his purpose at Iowa Western will likely come in the same place.
"I think I'll fit in offensively," he said.
Extending his career after his time at Iowa Western is something Heim is definitely thinking about.
"I really want to continue the two years afterwards," he said. "Just do the best I can, get a scholarship afterwards and go to a good school."
Heim becomes the seventh known KMAland athlete from the Class of 2020 to commit to play football at Iowa Western joining Jermaine Green (Thomas Jefferson), Deon Metezier (Maryville), Landon Nelson (Underwood), John Palmer (Glenwood), Dylan Hopp (Glenwood) and Clayton Stille (Fremont-Mills).
The complete interview with Heim can be heard below.