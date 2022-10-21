(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal.
The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.
"I felt like the girls played for each other and came out and played together," Wingert said. "It shows they're getting comfortable playing with each other. The girls want it, and they know they can do it."
The win was Tri-Center's sixth consecutive.
"We've been telling them to go out, play the game and have fun," Wingert said. "They have to shake off and play for every point."
The Trojans' experiences in the Western Iowa Conference and salty non-conference slate prepared them for the postseason.
"It makes the girls work hard throughout the year and continue to push themselves every day."
Tri-Center entered the year with some uncertainty in their lineup after graduating a few pieces from last year's state tournament team. It took time, but Wingert likes her team's progression throughout the season.
"At the beginning of the year, they got down on themselves," she said. "They've learned they have to come together as a team."
Junior Mikenzie Brewer leads Tri-Center's offense with 3.0 kills per set. Emile Sorenson (2.0 KPS), Arbaugh (1.8 KPS) and Alexis Flaharty (1.2 KPS) have also been steady hands in the lineup.
Sophomore Meya Wingert keeps the offense going with 8.2 assists per set.
"They encourage each other and take it one point at a time," Coach Wingert said.
Taylor Kenkel has a team-high 2.5 digs per set. Meya Wingert (2.0 DPS), Avilyn Killpack (2.0 DPS) and Sorensen (2.0 KPS) have also been contributors.
The Trojans return to action Monday night against 1A No. 7 Ankeny Christian. The Eagles (34-3) haven't dropped a set since September 24th.
"They have a really good team," Wingert said. "It looks like they're playing together. We have to play a good game. A lot of times, it comes down to just playing your game. I think the girls will be ready."
Check out the full interview with Coach Wingert below.