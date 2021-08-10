(Neola) -- One of KMAland's most potent hitters will take his talents to Northwest Missouri State next year.
Recent Tri-Center graduate Trent Kozeal announced his commitment to the Bearcats earlier in the summer, where he will reunite with former high school teammate Kaleb Harrison.
"I'm really excited," Kozeal said. "They are known for their sports down there, so it's going to be a good time. I'm glad Kaleb Harrison will be down there, too. It will be nice to have a familiar face."
The hard-hitting Kozeal says finding the right school was important.
"I wanted to find the right school first, then reach out to the coach," he said. "I went on a visit in December and liked the campus. So I visited with Coach Loe, worked out with the team in May. A week later, he told me I have a spot. I'm fortunate for the opportunity."
Kozeal chose the Bearcats over interest from Upper Iowa, Truman State and Mount Marty.
"I liked them, but I just knew Northwest was the place I wanted to be," Kozeal said.
Culturally, the campus and program fit what Kozeal wanted.
"A lot of people from Tri-Center went there," he said about the Maryville-based college. "It seemed like a small-town fit."
The Bearcats were 13-16 in 2021 under head coach Darin Loe.
"You can tell they are good teammates and work hard," Kozeal said. "That's something they emphasize. It felt like a family-type bond."
Kozeal was an extra-base hit waiting to happen in 2020, posting 23 doubles, 14 triples and two homers in 49 hits en route to a .510 average.
"I worked really hard in the offseason to work on my mechanics," he said. "I didn't hit as well last year as I wanted to, so I just changed my mechanics, and things started clicking. It felt like it came together this year."
Kozeal's productive bat led the Trojans to 28 wins and a state tournament appearance.
Defensively, he primarily played shortstop, but he's open for whatever the college game brings him.
"I've played shortstop all my life, but during the spring and fall, I play second base and outfield," he said. "Anywhere they need me to, I can play."
His continued development made him elite in high school. He hopes for the same trajectory in college.
"There's always things to work on," he said. "I just want to be the best athlete I can be. That's my goal when I go down there."
Kozeal says he is undecided on a major but is leaning towards either business or criminal justice. Click below to hear his interview in its entirety.