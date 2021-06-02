(Neola) -- A personal comeback, legendary performance and four state championships earned Tri-Center's resilient and reserved Peyton Pogge the 2021 KMAland Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year honor.
The Wichita State commit concluded her accomplished prep career with Class 1A individual titles in the 800, 1500 and 3000, as well as a clutch showing in the distance medley to guide her team to gold. Pogge's 40 points also earned Tri-Center a third-place team trophy in Class 1A.
"It still hasn't hit me," Pogge said about her four-championship showing in Des Moines.
Pogge accomplished a lot during her high school career, but a championship in track had eluded her before this season. She would have been a favorite to claim gold last year, but COVID-19 canceled the season.
"That was my biggest goal," she said. "I knew this was my last year. I had to give it what I got and put on a show."
One thing is for sure: Pogge put on a show.
She opened her week by claiming the 1A crown in the dreaded 3000 with a showing of 10:32.91.
"That was the race I didn't want to do," she said. "When I started, I liked it. I finished hard, and it was fun."
The dominant debut set the stage for Pogge's quest for four titles.
"The pressure was on," she said. "There were more eyes watching me. There was more pressure, but I knew I had a chance to win all of them."
Perhaps Pogge's most memorable state championship performance came in the distance medley, when she anchored her team from eighth to first in the final leg to secure the title alongside teammates Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson and Kyla Corrin.
"When I got the stick, I was so nervous," she said. "But after that first lap, I knew I could get it. We worked hard this season, so I was happy for all of us."
With the second gold came more nerves for Pogge.
"They were terrible," she said. "But I just told myself I had to do it."
Spoiler: she did it. Pogge opened the final day of the meet by winning the 800 in 2:19.20, and concluded it by claiming the 1500-meter title. Pogge posted a 4:56.68 while running in a heavy downpour.
"I said I wanted four, so I went and got it," Pogge said after her fourth title.
The showing was extra special for Pogge because of her adversity-filled cross country season.
The 2019 state champion battled mononucleosis throughout the season. She admits she was never at full strength but still managed to finish fifth in Class 1A.
"After cross country, I was so done and really tired," she said. "I wanted to give up but couldn't. This is what I dreamed of my whole life. I just let it be a setback for the comeback I had."
Pogge concludes her career with five total state championships and 13 medals between cross country and track.
"I'm going to miss it all," she said. "But we'll see how the next chapter goes."
Pogge joins former East Mills/Glenwood standout Janette Schraft as KMAland Female Track Athlete of the Year winners. Click below to hear the full interview with Pogge.