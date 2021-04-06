(Neola) -- Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge is going to run at Wichita State. And a KMAland legend was part of the reason why.
"It's crazy," Pogge said about her commitment to run at the Division I level. "Wichita is a great school. I'm excited."
Pogge was courted by multiple Division I schools, but Wichita State stood out to her.
"A lot of coaches reached out to me," Pogge said. "He (Wichita State Coach Steve Rainbolt) reached out to me. He saw my toughness."
The middle man in Pogge's commitment was none other than Griswold great Rebekah Topham, who is now at Wichita State.
"Rebekah reached out to me," Pogge said. "She's awesome. It was cool because she's an amazing person. She showed me everything and had nothing but good things to say about the program. The coach (Rainbolt) made it seem like home."
Pogge ultimately chose Wichita State over South Dakota.
"Wichita State just felt more like home," she said. "I didn't want to pick the wrong one, but I feel like I made the right choice."
The Wichita State commit was a state runner-up as a sophomore and claimed a state title as a junior. However, it was her senior year that might define her best. Pogge missed a large portion of the season with mononucleosis and wasn't at full strength. She still muscled her way to a fifth-place finish.
"It was difficult to come back, but I placed at state," Pogge said. "I took a couple of weeks off after cross country, but I'm back to running and close to 100 percent."
Pogge is aware that running at the college level is a different beast.
"It's not going to be easy," she said. "But I'll get the hang of it."
The complete interview with Pogge can be heard below.