(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s defending state champion Peyton Pogge is ranked No. 1 to open the season in the IATC individual cross country rankings.
Ten others are ranked among the top 10 in their respective class while a total of 32 have a ranking attached to their name to start the year. View the complete list of KMAland conference athletes that are ranked. The full list can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
5. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
6. Rylee Sloss, SR, ACGC
11. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley
13. Grace Slater, SR, Audubon
14. Chloe Falkena, SR, AHSTW
22. Kristen Knobbe, SO, ACGC
25. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
10. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
15. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
17. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley
19. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning
24. Tarick Rowe, SO, Logan-Magnolia
28. Colin Lillie, SO, St. Albert
30. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
6. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur
11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak
18. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor
CLASS 3A GIRLS
7. Taylor McCreedy, SR, Atlantic
12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston
22. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 3A BOYS
7. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
14. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
24. Isaac Bryan, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
29. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
4. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
3. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
10. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
17. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North
25. Colin Greenwell, SR, Sioux City North