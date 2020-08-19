Peyton Pogge
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s defending state champion Peyton Pogge is ranked No. 1 to open the season in the IATC individual cross country rankings.

Ten others are ranked among the top 10 in their respective class while a total of 32 have a ranking attached to their name to start the year. View the complete list of KMAland conference athletes that are ranked. The full list can be viewed here.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

5. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

6. Rylee Sloss, SR, ACGC

11. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley

13. Grace Slater, SR, Audubon

14. Chloe Falkena, SR, AHSTW

22. Kristen Knobbe, SO, ACGC

25. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

10. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center

15. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley

17. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley

19. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning

24. Tarick Rowe, SO, Logan-Magnolia

28. Colin Lillie, SO, St. Albert

30. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS

14. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

6. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur

11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak

18. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor

CLASS 3A GIRLS

7. Taylor McCreedy, SR, Atlantic

12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston

22. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 3A BOYS

7. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

14. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

24. Isaac Bryan, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

29. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS

4. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

3. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

10. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

17. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North

25. Colin Greenwell, SR, Sioux City North

