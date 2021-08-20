(Neola) -- Marissa Ring’s first trip to College of St. Mary did not go as well as her next one.
The Tri-Center standout and All-KMAland Soccer Team member announced her commitment to the Omaha school earlier this week.
“College of St. Mary was the first college I visited,” Ring said. “My (twin sister Miranda) loved it, and I started looking at some other schools. I liked them, but College of St. Mary really stood out.”
Ring, who had 29 goals and 20 assists in her junior year, wasn’t quite ready to focus on her future during that first visit. Following another standout season, she decided CSM was worth another look.
“(Coach Jordan Irsik) actually texted me (after the season),” Ring said. “She invited me to come meet the team, and I got to see them play. I loved everything I saw. It’s super close to home, I love the campus and she’s been texting me all the time. I love that part. She’s super nice.”
Following the star season, Ring picked up All-Western Iowa Conference, All-District and All-State honors. When it came time for her to get serious about the next level, the relationship with Coach Irsik was something that stood out.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Ring said. “I love the game (of soccer). It’s continuous play, and there’s no stopping. I just love the game.”
