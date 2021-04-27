(Neola) -- Tri-Center’s sisterly duo of Marissa and Miranda Ring helped the Trojans soccer team to another win on Monday night.
Just 12 hours after sharing the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award Miranda had two goals and an assist and Marissa found the net once to lead Tri-Center in a 3-1 win over St. Albert.
“I think we’re doing good,” Marissa told KMA Sports. “The defense is doing awesome. We couldn’t score goals without them. We’re just taking it game by game and day by day. It’s been really fun.”
The Rings shared the honor after a 2-0 week for Tri-Center that saw them combine on six goals and five assists.
“Against (AHSTW), we did pretty good,” Miranda added. “Atlantic, we played very well. Against Treynor, we struggled a little bit. That was our first game, but from there we have worked on many things. We couldn’t be successful without that defense. They’ve had quick reactions and make sure nothing gets past them.”
Tri-Center, which is ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 1A state poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, is now 7-1 on the season. They will close the week against Riverside on Thursday and have a showdown with KMAland No. 1 Abraham Lincoln on Friday.
The defense, as both Rings mentioned, will likely be vital to their future success. But it’s also likely the Trojans will go as far as the “twin telepathy” will take them.
“We’ve grown up together,” Marissa said. “We’re used to playing with each other. It’s easy, dribbling up the field, she’s there all the time. Just finding whoever is open, honestly.”
Listen to much more with Marissa and Miranda from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview below.