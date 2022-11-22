(Neola) -- After rushing for over 1,000 yards in the final half of his junior season, Tri-Center senior Michael Turner thought his final year with the Trojans could be a big one.
“I talked to my coach about it, and we had a pretty outstanding rushing record set by Ben Wellman,” Turner said. “I never thought anybody could beat it, but my coach would tell me that I could get it.”
Turner posted a monster season, rushing for a KMAland-best 2,114 yards and 29 touchdowns and is the 2022 KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think a lot of it was our offensive coordinator,” Turner said. “(He) was able to see how hard our offensive line had worked this offseason and how much they had put in. They knew what they needed to do. Our offensive line was getting the push every single time, and if I had the ball right behind them I wouldn’t be touched for the first five or six yards. Then it was me versus the defensive back. Speed on speed.”
Turner won that battle plenty of times averaging 6.7 yards per carry while leading the entire state with his 314 carries.
“We started off with two Class 1A opponents in Underwood and Treynor,” Turner said. “They were pretty tough, but after those first few games we played Missouri Valley in week three. I think I had six or seven touchdowns, and we passed the ball five times. That’s kind of when we realized they could give me the ball behind our great offensive line, and that’s how we were going to run our offense.”
Turner continually racked up big numbers throughout the course of the season. Despite the record-breaking stats, he remained humble while honoring the many in front of him that made it possible.
“It’s just kind of the way my parents raised me,” he said. “I see our offensive line at practice, and they’re a pretty tight-knit group. They’re working hard so we can succeed. Those guys are pushing the sleds around so they can push some guys around. I look at them, and they deserve so much more. I set a record, and I get my name up on the record board. There’s only one spot up there, but I wish there were more spots so they can get their names up there, too.”
Turner listed off his offensive line, a key backup, the multiple tight ends and even wide receiver Holden Skow in his interview with KMA Sports.
“They did wonders for us,” he added. “We really grinded throughout the offseason, and we were able to get our goals.”
Turner joins the aforementioned Wellman as a previous winner of the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year award, which split into 8-Player, Small Class and Large Class in 2019. Listen to the full interview and view previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND A/1A/2A OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021: Alex Ravlin, Underwood
2020: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside
2019: Tyler Moen, Atlantic
PREVIOUS KMALAND OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR (PRE-SPLIT)
2018: Max Duggan, Lewis Central
2017: Nick Foss, Harlan
2016: Chase Shiltz, Creston
2015: Chase Shiltz, Creston
2014: Ben Wellman, Tri-Center
2013: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central