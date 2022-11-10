(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix earned impressive honors with the release of the Class A District 8 awards.
Turner was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Brix landed the Lineman of the Year in the league. Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner (RB) and Kent Elliott (OL) were joined on the First Team Offense by Missouri Valley’s Alexis Manzo (RB) and Logan-Magnolia’s Brix (OL) and Nicio Adame (OL).
On the defensive side, Lo-Ma’s Daltyn Pitt (DL), Wyatt Reisz (LB), Calvin Wallis (DB) and Tarick Rowe (DB) were first team picks. Tri-Center’s Owen Ward (DL), Isaac Wohlhuter (LB) and Holden Skow (DB) were also on the team along with IKM-Manning’s Cooper Perdew (UT) and Cooper Irlmeier (RET).
Find the complete list of honorees in the file below.
