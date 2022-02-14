(Neola) -- Tri-Center’s summer breakout star will continue his baseball career in college at Briar Cliff.
Trojans senior Justice Weers turned his outstanding junior season into a chance with the Chargers at the next level.
“It was pretty crazy,” Weers told KMA Sports. “As soon as baseball got over, I emailed (Briar Cliff head coach Corby McLaughlin), and he was great throughout the process with communication. I took a visit and loved the feel of the campus.”
Following a sophomore season with just a few varsity at bats, Weers broke out as a junior, leading one of the state’s top teams with 50 RBI on 15 doubles and five home runs while hitting .475/.540/.778.
“It was a great group of guys at Tri-Center,” Weers said. “I was fortunate to get a chance, and it went well for me. It was a super fun experience, and now I’m blessed and excited about the opportunity (at Briar Cliff).”
Weers said he did a little research into the school and the city with some of his former classmates providing their thoughts before making his decision.
“They’ve all said some great things about Briar Cliff,” he said. “The school is awesome. They have the programs I want to study, and all the faculty was super welcoming and kind. I loved the city up there, and the facilities they have for baseball are awesome. All the coaches are great guys, and they really helped me feel welcome and wanted.”
