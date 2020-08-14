(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez and Skylar Thompson of Kansas State have all been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Purdy broke several school records during his sophomore season, passing for 3,982 yards, rushing for 249 more and combining for 35 total touchdowns.
Martinez, who will not play with the cancellation of the Big Ten season this fall, had 1,956 yards passing, 626 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.
Thompson had 2,315 yards passing, 405 yards rushing and 23 total offensive touchdowns. View the complete list linked here.