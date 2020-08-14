Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.