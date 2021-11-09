(KMAland) -- Syracuse volleyball standouts Lindsey Moss, Kennedy Stanley and Delainey Cast have all been named First Team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference.
Other first team honorees were Douglas County West’s Nora Wurtz, Raymond Central’s Emaree Harris, Arlington’s Chase Andersen and Yutan’s Haley Bedlam.
Another Syracuse standout Lily Vollertsen and Ashland-Greenwood’s Brynn Glock picked up second team honors.
Honorable mention went to Louisville’s Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston and Sagan Leach, Ashland-Greenwood’s Raeghan Craven and Presley Harms, Conestoga’s Lindee Watson and Shayla Thompson of Syracuse.