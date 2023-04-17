(Murray) -- Emory Trofholz stumbled onto the wrestling scene a few years ago. And she's not planning to leave it any time soon.
The Conestoga senior recently sealed her college future by signing to wrestle at Hastings College.
"I'm super excited," she said. "My senior got cut short because I messed up my shoulder pretty bad. I didn't get that closure from my senior year, so I'm excited for the opportunity with Hastings."
Trofholz started receiving interest from colleges after the state tournament of her junior season, where she reached the semifinals and finished fifth.
"I looked at (Hastings) for a while," she said. "I had quite bit of colleges reaching out to me. (Hastings) was one of them I was looking at. They were one of the first that popped up into mind."
Trofholz considered attending Nebraska-Kearney -- a Division II program well-known for its successful men's program led by Missouri Valley alum Dalton Jensen. However, the Lopers do not have an NCAA-sanctioned women's wrestling program.
"They have a club," she said. "I didn't want to wrestle club. I wanted to wrestle for a legit program. Doane, Grand View, Midland and Iowa Wesleyan were also interested."
Trofholz ultimately chose Hastings, though.
"They have a great program," she said. "It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. I wanted something similar to Conestoga. Many have strived in the program. I can see myself doing the same."
Trofholz's commitment is the latest step in a whirlwind wrestling career that only started a few years ago.
"Two years ago, my school added (wrestling)," she said. "I had been around wrestling, but I never did it. I always had a knack for the aggressive physicality of things. I've always been into lifting weights, so I gave it a shot. I started it my junior year and immediately fell in love. It's changed a lot for me and impacted me for the better. I don't know if I'd be the same person I am today without being introduced to the sport of wrestling."
Trofholz feels her desire and passion to improve should benefit her at Hastings.
"I see myself as a hard worker," she said. "If there's something I want to be good at, I will put all my effort into that. I'm going to hold myself to a high standard and push to get better. I want to be a national champ."
Click below to hear more with Trofholz.