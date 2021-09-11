(Atlantic)-- The Atlantic Trojans rolled to their first victory of the season as they defeated the Shenandoah Mustangs 37-13.
The offense looked solid from the start. However, the defense had a snare to begin the night. Nolan Mount hit Brody Cullin for a 57-yard touchdown pass, and the Mustangs took a 7-6 lead after the extra point was good.
"Offense was a little slow," said Atlantic Head Football Coach Joe Brummer. "We had practiced all week that backside post that they like to run, and we were in the wrong place.
"They burned us on the second play of the game. Our defense really responded. (The) offense kept moving the ball upfront. I'm really happy with the kids persevering through adversity, and they played a good game."
The Trojans had back-to-back 30-plus point losses to start the season. Controlling the line of scrimmage was the key, according to coach Brummer.
"It starts and ends up front. We were preaching it (and) we were hammering it," Brummer said. "You got to run the ball, and you've got to stop the run. The kids did a great job of being more physical at the point of attack. We ran the ball, three yards and a cloud of dust. We're content with the ground and pound, making sure the kids can control that football.
"The kids did a great job of being able to run the ball. They did a great job of limiting the penalties in those key situations, and the kids played a more complete football game."
A key contributor to the Trojan victory was senior wide receiver and defensive back, Garrett McLaren. He had two touchdown receptions in the game. He also had a couple of kick returns that were negated due to penalties. He finished the game with three receptions, 87 yards, and two touchdowns.
"In the locker room before the game, (our) coach gave us a little pep talk," said McLaren. "It starts up front and ends with the specialty guys so, that's what we did all game. Props to upfront they were tremendous tonight. They really got the job done. That's really the whole story, upfront we got the job done and just finished plays."
The Trojans also totaled 171 yards rushing in the game. They were lead by sophomore running back Dante Hendrington with 23 carries, 89 yards, and a score. Quarterback Caden Andersen went completed 5-7 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount went 8-17 through the air for 113 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.
Next week the 1-2 Mustangs host the 1-2 Red Oak Tigers. Atlantic (1-2) will travel to Ballard. You can click to view the full interviews below.