(Denison) -- A notable season for the Tri-Center baseball squad came to a close on Tuesday night.
The Trojans (19-7) fell at the hands of one of the top teams in the tournament in Kingsley-Pierson (26-4) in the Class 1A Substate 8 final by a 10-1 tally.
"[Kingsley-Pierson] played really well tonight and we didn't, but that's the way it goes sometimes," said Tri-Center head coach Max Kozeal. "A little bit of our inexperience showed up tonight. We were really nervous, and I didn't expect that and we just didn't play as well as we could have."
Things didn't quite start off the way that Tri-Center had hoped. The Panthers opened up in the bottom of the first with a leadoff homer and two additional scores to quickly go ahead 3-0.
Tri-Center ran into some struggles offensively and faced a 5-0 deficit heading into the top of the fifth. Though the Trojans hadn't been able to get much momentum rolling, they found a bit of a spark on a score from Cael Witt to put things at 5-1.
"They just keep playing and they keep going at it," said Coach Kozeal. "We are going to go hard no matter what the score is, no matter what inning it is and we're going to get after it. So, I'm super, super proud."
As Kingsley-Pierson came around for their turn in the bottom of the fifth, the game turned back in their favor as the Panthers plated five to extend their lead to 10-1.
Tri-Center tried adjusting to counter the balanced attack of the Panthers, but they couldn't get the rally they needed.
The Trojans end things with a 19-7 record and knocking on the door of a second trip to the state tournament. Expectations were high this year after losing a talented senior group from the previous year's state qualifying team. Though they couldn't repeat, it was still a phenomenal effort by the Trojans.
"Just to be in this situation and the spot we're in right now, I'm just so super proud of our guys," said Coach Kozeal. "That's a pretty special thing -- to get to this point and give ourselves a shot."
The key piece of this year's success came from a top to bottom buy-in from players and coaches alike -- especially from the group's three senior leaders.
"Coach Corrin and Coach McGee just do a phenomenal job and our three seniors Jaxon, Justice, and Alex led these guys to this point," said Coach Kozeal.
View the full interview with Kozeal below.