(KMAland) -- It has been sweeping the nation, and it’s back for the first time in 2022! Ladies and gentlemen, it is the Tuesday 10 – now complete with a beautiful graphic from the great, wonderful and powerful Kenny Larabee.
Onward with our latest Tuesday 10.
Mia Boulton, Junior, Montezuma (Girls Basketball): A 3-point shooter that would make Trey Shearer proud. Boulton has hit a state-high 4.1 3-pointers per game this season, and she’s shooting with great efficiency (45.9%). Boulton has helped the Braves (Bravettes?) to a 9-2 record. Her best shooting performance came on December 10th against BGM when she went 8/11 from deep in a dominant win. She also hit seven against Pella Christian and six each against HLV and English Valleys.
Blake McAlister, Senior, South Central Calhoun (Wrestling): The top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 170, McAlister had another sterling weekend at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational. He finished with three wins by fall, and they all came in 52 seconds or less. He’s now 25-0 and has won every contested match by fall.
Eric McCoy, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (Boys Bowling): That’s the Council Bluffs kind of Lincoln. I gave this performance some love on Twitter and in our nightly recap last week, but it needs to be included in this state-wide look, too. McCoy posted the best series of the season in the state last week during a triangular with St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig. After putting up a 256 in his opening game, he followed with a lot of strikes. And then in his last roll, he got a 9. Ugh. Not quite a 300, but a 299 is still pretty, pretty good. And yeah, that 555 is better than anybody else by 11 pins this year.
Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood (Wrestling): The Rollin Dyer Invitational’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Porter put together another incredible weekend while also notching another win over a defending state champion. Following a win over Greene County’s McKinley Robbins, he has now beat state champions from four different states this year, including Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley (South Dakota), Keith Smith of Lincoln East (Nebraska) and Hayden Mills of Blue Valley Southwest (Kansas). Incredible.
Malarie Ross, Senior, Fort Madison (Girls Basketball): I had so much fun searching for the top 3-point shooter per game that I also wanted to find out who is making the most free throws per game. And it’s Ross, who leads the state with 9.3 free throw makes per game (on 11.8 attempts). That’s 2.5 more per game than the next-best shooter. Her best total was 13 against Davis County on November 29th. She has five other games with double-digit makes, and she’s on a stretch of 52/59 in the last five games.
Kendra Schwarting, Sophomore, Iowa City High (Girls Bowling): Schwarting put up one of – if not the – top score of the week in girls bowling across the state last week. The Iowa City High standout finished with a 444 during the Little Hawks’ 2936-2713 win over Cedar Falls. She was very consistent on the day with a 235 and a 209 to lead the dual.
Daniel Tobiloba, Junior, Grand View Christian (Boys Basketball): The 6-foot-11 Tobiloba is currently the state’s top rebounder and shot blocker with 170 and 64, respectively. Break that down to a per game basis, and he is averaging 9.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game. That’s dominance, dudes. His dominance was in play against Treynor on Saturday, finishing with 6 points, 7 blocks and 14 rebounds. (Note: Manny Hammonds was pretty good that night, too, with 36 points on 22 shots.) In another game against a KMAland team – Lamoni – last Tuesday, he had 8 points, 8 blocks and 16 boards.
Wyatt Voelker, Senior, West Delaware (Wrestling): The Northern Iowa signee remained unbeaten this past weekend with another dominant run through the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational at Benton. Wrestling at 195, the top-ranked 220-pounder in 2A picked up a pair of falls in his first two matchups. The final win of the day was a 20-5 technical fall win over Waukee Northwest’s Tanner Spyksma – the No. 4 ranked 195-pounder in 3A.
Max Wetteland, Senior, Bettendorf (Boys Swimming): Wetteland had a four-medal performance on Saturday at the Mustang Invitational at Dubuque Hempstead. The Bettendorf standout won the 50 free in 22.12 and the 100 butterfly in 53.65 and added a second in the 100 free and a third in the 200 free for a stellar day of swimming.
Sam Wilt, Senior, Anamosa (Boys Basketball): There’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the highest scoring game in the state of Iowa this year. Wilt put in 47 points for Anamosa last Tuesday in a 79-51 win over North Cedar. The Kirkwood baseball commit shot 19/24 from the field, 5/6 from 3 and 4/6 from the line and added 12 boards, five assists, three steals and three blocks.
