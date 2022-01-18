(KMAland) -- Happy Tuesday! And happy Tuesday 10! Here are 10 athletes across the state of Iowa that have stood out this season – and most times more specifically in the last seven days.
Kennady Bigwood, Sophomore, Camanche (Girls Bowling): Bigwood won the River King & Queen Invitational in beautiful Clinton, Iowa this past Saturday. The sophomore finished with a 487 series to win by 27 pins. Her top game of 275 was also the top game of the tournament. Camanche, by the way, was the champion of the tournament with a 2889 pin total.
Carson Copple, Senior, WDM Valley (Boys Swimming): The Jim Voss Varsity Invitational was held in West Des Moines over the weekend, and Copple was one of just two at the meet that came out with a pair of golds. Copple won the 500 yard freestyle in 5:00.68 and the 100 yard breaststroke in 59.73 at the meet. The former was by nearly five seconds while the latter was a race where he was the only swimmer under a minute. Copple is one of just nine swimmers in the state to go under a minute in that event this season.
Casey Gardner, Junior, Dunkerton (Boys Basketball): Three of the four high school hoops submissions this week were about points. How about a guy that set up some points? Gardner posted 18 assists during a 98-27 win over Clarksville last Tuesday. The 18 dimes are the most in a single game this season in the state of Iowa, and the next-best total is 13. Gardner’s full line: 14 points, 18 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
Aaron Graves, Senior, Southeast Valley (Wrestling & Boys Basketball): The story of Aaron Graves is all kinds of awesome. The Iowa football commit is the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in Class 2A, posting a dominant championship run at the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament over the weekend. He’s also averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Jaguars basketball team. Oh, and he just recently played in the Army All-American Bowl. He might very well be the best athlete in the entire state of Iowa.
Hagen Heistand, Senior, Underwood (Wrestling): Heistand continues to dominate. Just complete and utter dominance. At the Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas this past Saturday, he won by fall, by a 22-7 tech fall, by a 26-11 tech fall and then by injury. He is now 34-2 on the season, and if this season doesn’t end atop the 145-pound division in 1A then I will be very surprised. He’s on a mission.
Caylor Hoffer, Senior, Denver (Boys Basketball): There have been nine 40+-point games in the state of Iowa in boys hoops this year. Two of them came this past week, and one of them was from Hoffer. Hoffer had 42 points on 16/22 shooting from the field, and he drained 9 of his 12 3-point attempts during a 93-77 win over South Hardin.
Payton Noack, Senior, Bettendorf (Boys Bowling): There have been at least six 500 series in boys bowling across the state of Iowa this year. I mentioned the 555 from AL’s Eric McCoy last week. That’s one of two that has happened in the month of January, and the other is from Noack, who had a 502 10 days ago as part of a tight win over Clinton. Noack’s consistency made the series with a 257 and a 245 in the massive performance.
Hannah Stuelke, Senior, Cedar Rapids Washington (Girls Basketball): The Iowa basketball commit had a huge performance last Tuesday during a key 65-61 win over Cedar Falls. Stuelke dropped in 43 points on 19/29 from the field, making a trio of 3-pointers, while also adding 15 rebounds. The 43 points were the second-most points in a single game in the state of Iowa this season (and of this past week). More on No. 1 in a bit.
Dylan Whitt, Senior, Cedar Falls (Wrestling): The No. 4 ranked 152-pound wrestler in Class 3A had a strong weekend at Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s J-Hawk Invitational. Whitt finished with a dominant 19-7 major decision over 1A No. 7 Gunnar Keeney.
Lauren Wilson, Senior, Springville (Girls Basketball): Springville’s girls athletics have been outstanding over the last decade or so. Just when you think they’re running out of talent, they replenish in a big way. Wilson is one of the more talented post players in the state, and she showed all of it this past Thursday in posting a state-high 50 points during a 72-47 win over Central City. Wilson was 22-of-33 from the field, including 3/5 from 3, and added 14 rebounds and four steals. What a game!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.