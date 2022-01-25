(KMAland) – Welcome back one and all to the weekly look around the state of Iowa for the greatest performances of the week or season in athletics. It’s time once again for the Tuesday 10.
Note: Those that have already made the Tuesday 10 this year are considered graduates and are no longer eligible to have their names in bold. They are still awesome and amazing, but they are now on to bigger and better things.
AJ Abram, Junior, Waukee (Boys Swimming) – There were plenty of terrific performances at the Varsity Central Conference Meet at Southeast Polk on Saturday, but Abram was the only swimmer that left with three golds. Abram won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle in 21.63, 46.64 and 1:42.62, respectively. In those events this year – and not necessarily with those times – the Kentucky commit ranks sixth, third and third in the state.
Morgan Brandt, Senior, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Girls Basketball) – Whoa. This was some kind of dominant performance for the Iowa State volleyball commit. She put in 42 points on 17/24 shooting from the field and 8/10 from the free throw line, and she also found time to grab 10 offensive and 10 defensive rebounds for a 40-20 performance against Jesup last Tuesday.
Eddie Burgess, Senior, Montezuma (Boys Basketball) – You’ve heard of this guy, right? Well known for his quarterbacking prowess, Burgess put together an incredible all-around line in Montezuma’s 72-36 win last Tuesday over HLV. Burgess scored 17 points on 8 shots, grabbed 24 rebounds, passed out six assists, swatted away five shots and nabbed three steals. According to the Montezuma boys basketball Twitter account, the 24 grabs broke his own single-game school record.
Maclayn Houston, Sophomore, West Harrison (Girls Basketball) – Another area athlete that put up such an incredible line in one game that we had to include her in the Tuesday 10. Houston had 32 points (12/19 from the field, 8/10 from the line), 24 rebounds (10 offensive) and 10 assists(!) in a 30-20-10 triple-double against Paton-Churdan on Friday. Insane.
Mason King, Junior, West Harrison (Boys Basketball) – Let’s call this the West Harrison show. On the same night that Houston had her 30-20-10 triple-double, King splashed 10 3-pointers on just 12 attempts. That’s tied with three others for the most 3s in a single game this year. He scored 40 points, handed out five assists and added four steals and three rebounds. Yes, the dude scored 40 points on 19 shots. Wow.
Melanie Nelson, Senior, Waterloo West (Girls Bowling) – Nelson put up one of the best series of the season this past Friday evening for the Wahawks. Nelson finished with a 502 series, posting scores of 255 and 247 in leading her team to a 2818-2489 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Naomi Simon, Sophomore, Decorah (Wrestling) – This is the first of three girls state champion wrestlers I chose to highlight with this week’s Tuesday 10. (Reminder: Molly Allen is already a Tuesday 10 alum, or she would be on this list, too.) Anyway, Simon pinned her way to the 170-pound championship Friday and Saturday. It started with a 26-second pin, and then it was 58 seconds. She won her quarterfinal with a pin in 2:54 before a state semifinal in 3:44. Finally, the championship was clinched with a fall in 3:57. For Simon, it’s her second straight IWCOA state championship after winning the 145-pound bracket last year.
Reanah Utterback, Freshman, Sigourney-Keota (Wrestling) – Dominance is spelled U-T-T-E-R-B-A-C-K. The standout freshman was just that on Friday and Saturday on her way to winning the 110-pound state championship at the girls state wrestling tournament. Utterback won by fall in :21, by fall in 1:28, by fall in :43, by fall in :39 and by fall in 3:12 to clinch the title.
Trey VanWyk, Freshman, Oskaloosa (Boys Bowling) – This wasn’t in the last week, but it’s close and it wasn’t in Varsity Bound at this time last week. VanWyk was the latest to post a 500 series last Monday in an Oskaloosa win over Bondurant-Farrar. He had a 290 and a 215 for the day.
Jillian Worthen, Freshman, Union (Wrestling) – When you open Worthen’s TrackWrestling page, you are greeted with a nickname. When you have a nickname on your TrackWrestling page, you know you’ve reached a new level. It’s Monster. Her nickname, I mean. Jillian ‘Monster’ Worthen claimed a state championship at 100 pounds on Saturday, rolling through the bracket over the course of the weekend with a trio of falls before a 3-0 win by decision in the championship. You might call it a ‘monster’ performance.
