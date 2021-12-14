(KMAland) -- It’s Tuesday, and Tuesday 10 is back with a look at four hoopers, three wrestlers, two bowlers and a swimmer.
Sophie Barnes, Junior, Lewis Central: What a performance from Barnes on Saturday, who cruised on her way to winning the 126-pound Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic championship. Barnes won by fall in :17, by fall in :20, by fall in 1:12 and then claimed the championship with a medical forfeit. She may have been on her way to another win by fall in that match, too.
Jacob Bianchi, Junior, Southeast Polk: This guy has had some kind of special December. On the first day of the month, Bianchi bowled a 300 during a win over Des Moines Hoover. Then last week, he was one pin away from another 300 during a win over Ankeny. That’s quite the turnaround for a guy that opened the year with a 292 series.
Marissa Bills, Senior, Linn-Mar: Bills has bowled in three duals this season, and she’s gone no lower than 413 for her series. And she’s just been getting better every single dual. She had that 413 on November 23rd before a 415 on December 2nd and then exploded this past Friday for a 474 series — the fifth-highest series of the year in the state.
Kirk Brotherton, Senior, Iowa City West: Brotherton is currently leading the state in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Yes, it’s boys swimming season, and Brotherton has been lighting it up in the sprints.
Carter Freeman, Sophomore, Waukee Northwest: Complete domination at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic for the star 126-pounder. Freeman won by fall in 1:47 and then racked up 41 points in the quarters, semis and finals combined. He also won two others by fall in his pool.
Lucas Lorenzen, Senior, Okoboji: Lorenzen was a monster last Tuesday night in a win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. He finished with 40 points on 13/23 shooting from the field and 11/11 from the free throw line. The 6-foot-4 Dordt commit added 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory.
Brooklyn Love, Sophomore, Waterloo East: Who can’t get behind a point-rebound-block triple-double? Love had one of those this past Saturday in a win over Burlington, posting 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks. The 6-foot-1 Trojans standout is averaging 12.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game through six contests.
Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood: Another dominator from Saturday’s Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. When Porter is at his best, he sure seems to be unstoppable. Porter’s wins were by fall, tech fall, fall, fall, fall, fall, 16-10 decision and 7-2 decision to take the 132-pound bracket.
Anthony Schuler, Junior, West Marshall: I went searching for the most high volume and most efficient game of the year in boys basketball, and it came from Schuler, who didn’t miss a shot in a 62-34 win over Perry last Tuesday. He was 8/8 from the field, including 1/1 from deep, and also made his only free throw of the game on his way to 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Schuler is now averring 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Mickey Stephens, Senior, Centerville: Last Monday, Mickey Stephens also didn’t miss a shot. During a 54-33 win over Washington, Stephens went 6/6 from the field and 11/11 from the free throw line on her way to a 23-point, 8-rebound, 8-assist, 7-steal, 2-block performance. There’s no truth to the rumor she drove the bus home, but that’s only because it was a home game.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com. I'm always willing to accept submissions for next Tuesday's 10.