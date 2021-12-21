(KMAland) -- The Tuesday 10 is back, live and in living color, and we are currently working on a logo for this here thing that we’re doing. Look for that in the coming weeks!
Here’s the Week 3 Tuesday 10…
Molly Allen, Freshman, Underwood (Wrestling): This is usually just a look around the state outside of KMAland, but Allen needs to be highlighted again here. She is the FIRST female Western Iowa Conference champion in the conference’s history after winning the 106-pound title. Big ups to one of THREE Allens that won a WIC title this past Saturday.
Max Bishop, Junior, Fort Dodge (Wrestling): One of the key matchups at this past weekend’s Don Miller Invitational (among many) came at 113 pounds. Bishop won the anticipated matchup with Webster City’s Carson Doolittle in the championship. The 3A No. 2 ranked Bishop beat 2A No. 3 ranked Doolittle by a 3-1 decision to move to 14-3 on the season. It also might be worth mentioning in this KMAland blog that one of Bishop’s two in-state losses came to Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra at the CB Classic.
Braden Blackorby, Sophomore, Johnston (Wrestling): Johnston got a pretty good feather in their cap this past weekend at the Al Garrison Memorial Duals at Waukee Northwest. The Dragons beat the best of the best with wins over Perry, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines Roosevelt, Urbandale and Waukee Northwest to win the dual tournament. Blackorby was one of their standouts, nabbing five falls at 152 pounds in a tournament-best 8:42.
Malorie Cary, Senior, Waterloo East (Bowling): One of the top individual bowling games of the past week came from Cary, who posted a 267 high game for Waterloo East in a loss to Dubuque Hempstead this past Friday. Cary finished with a 459 series and is now bowling to averages of 210.38 per game and 420.75 per series.
Stella Charleston, Junior, Southeast Polk (Basketball): The most prolific outside shooting performance of the season in the state of Iowa in girls hoops came one week ago tonight. Charleston had 10 3-pointers on 13 attempts for Southeast Polk in a win over Des Moines East. She’s now made 29 3s and is shooting 45.3% from deep. And this is my kind of player, as 64 of her 77 shots have been from outside the 3-point line.
Joshua Chen, Sophomore, Ames (Swimming): The difference between Joshua Chen and the next-best 100-yard breaststroke in the state of Iowa is about the same as the difference between No. 2 and No. 5 in the state. Chen’s 55.11 is two full seconds (and some change) better than second place. Chen’s fast swim came at the Wittmer Invitational back on December 4th, and it was one of two golds for him on that day.
Owen Johnson, Junior, Clarinda (Bowling): What do you know? Another local athlete on The 10 this week. Johnson had a 481 series in a win over Red Oak last Thursday, and that included a high game of 296. That’s the second-highest pin total in the state of Iowa for boys bowling this season.
Emma Rector, Senior, Chariton (Basketball): Rector is one of just six players in the state of Iowa that plays girls basketball and has at least 51 assists so far this season. What makes her so special? Well, she’s only recorded 13 turnovers, which is the fewest among those six. Rector had one of her finest performances of the season this past Thursday when she finished with 15 points, 10 assists, four steals and just ONE turnover.
Riley Sabin, Senior, North Iowa (Basketball): Get this: There were three 40+-point games in the state on Friday. One of them was from Tuesday 10 alum Lucas Lorenzen of Okoboji, another came from Ballard’s Ashton Hermann and then there was Sabin’s 42-point, 17-rebound, 4-assist, 3-steal, 2-block performance in North Iowa’s win over Belmond-Klemme. He is now averaging 16.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through six games.
Conor Sukel, Senior, Cedar Valley Christian (Basketball): Speaking of 40-point games, Sukel poured in 41 points on 18-of-22 shooting during a win last Monday over Waterloo Christian. Sukel made both of his 3-point attempts and was 3-of-5 from the free throw line. In addition, he had 12 rebounds, eight steals and two assists. The 6-foot-1 guard is now averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
