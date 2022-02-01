(KMAland) -- One week after the last Tuesday 10, it’s back. Yes, Tuesday 10 is here!
Tuesday 10 aims to take a look around the state of Iowa and highlight 10 athletic performances of the past week, month or more with no restraints other than the state border.
This week, we’ve got three top-ranked wrestlers that claimed conference championships, some major performances on the hardwood, two big series in bowling and a standout performance in the pool.
Here we go..
Chet Buss, Senior, North Butler (Wrestling): Class 1A’s top-ranked heavyweight, Buss remained unbeaten this past weekend at the Top of the Iowa Conference Tournament. Buss won by fall in his first three matches in 1:10, :51 and 1:38 and then pitched a shutout for an 8-0 major decision in the championship.
Drew Chamberlain, Senior, Decorah (Boys Swimming): This past Saturday at the North Central Swim Conference Meet, Chamberlain was the only swimmer that competed that came out with two individual golds. And he was dominant. Chamberlain won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:54.04 and the 100-yard backstroke in 54.58. The former of those he won by over seven seconds. The latter he won by nearly one second.
Audi Crooks, Junior, Bishop Garrigan (Girls Basketball): If you’ve been paying any attention to girl’s basketball in the state of Iowa the last few years, you’ve heard of Audi Crooks. She was up to her old tricks this past Friday, finishing with 44 points on 20/26 shooting while adding 21 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. She is now averaging 22.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.9 assists.
Maddox Griffin, Senior, Wapello (Boys Basketball): There have been 13 male athletes in the state of Iowa with a game of 40 points or more this year, and Griffin joined that group this past week. In a win over Lone Tree, Griffin shot 16/22 from the field on his way to 41 points, eight boards, six steals, five assists and two blocks.
Carlee Julius, Sophomore, Des Moines Lincoln (Girls Basketball): The 6-foot-1 sophomore set a new standard for single-game rebounds in the state this past Wednesday during a win over Des Moines Hoover. Julius pulled in 27 boards and 17 of them were on the offensive glass. She also finished with 30 points, seven blocks, three steals and two assists and – get this – shot 10/17 from the field AND from the free throw line.
Theo Klaes, Senior, Riceville (Boys Basketball): How about a points-rebounds-steals triple-double? Klaes had that on Friday during Riceville’s win over Clarksville, finishing with 28 points (14/20 shooting), 13 rebounds, 13 steals and six assists. The 13 steals ties him for the state-best single-game mark this season with Seymour’s Kennan Hinners.
Timothy (TJ) Koester, Freshman, Bettendorf (Wrestling): The No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 3A at 106 is this fella. Koester claimed a MAC championship this past weekend, moving to 34-1 with a 51-second fall in the championship over No. 12 ranked Carter Siebel. He also won by fall in 33 seconds and 1:01. So, pretty good.
Kaitelin Konz, Senior, LeMars (Girls Bowling): Konz has been unbelievable all season, but she put together – according to Varsity Bound – the best series of the season in the state of Iowa this past Saturday. Konz had a 511 series at her home tournament, finishing with games of 265 and 246.
Will Kamentz, Senior, Wahlert Catholic (Boys Bowling): We’re up to at least 10 boys bowlers that have had a 500 series this season in the state of Iowa. There were three of them this past week alone, and Kamentz was one of those. The Wahlert senior had a 523 series at the Mississippi Divisional Bowling meet this past Thursday, finishing with games of 265 and 258.
CJ Walrath, Junior, Notre Dame, West Burlington (Wrestling): The 2A No. 1 ranked 182-pounder, Walrath continued his undefeated season this past weekend at the SEISC Tournament. Walrath won by fall in :17 and 1:02 to clinch his spot in the final, where he won via major decision, 13-3.
