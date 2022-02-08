(KMAland) -- It’s a Tuesday! It’s the Tuesday 10! Once again, here’s my weekly look around the state of Iowa with some of the top performances of the past week, month or season.
Ryder Block, Junior, Waverly-Shell Rock (Wrestling): The Iowa commit is the No. 1 ranked 138-pounder in Class 3A. While he was off this past week, he did have a fantastic last couple weeks, which goes along well with the rest of his undefeated season. He won the Ed Hadenfedlt Invitational over Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht in mid-January before claiming the NEIC championship over 2A No. 1 Carter Fousek in the final two weeks later.
Shawn Gilbert, Senior, Central DeWitt (Boys Basketball): Gilbert joined the 40-point club on Friday evening, hitting for 40 during a 70-58 win over Muscatine. The senior shot 18/22 from the field and 4/4 from the free throw line to become the 15th player in the state to score at least 40 points this season. In addition, he was a beast on the glass with 11 grabs.
Alexis Hanson, Senior, Fort Dodge (Girls Bowling): The bowling is going quite all right in Fort Dodge this year, and Hanson put together a big performance on Friday during a win over Mason City. The 10-0 Dodgers had 2953 team pins, and it was Hanson that had the high series with a 455. One of her games was a 155. The other…well, yeah, it was a perfect 300!
Jace Hedeman, Freshman, Union (Wrestling): The No. 1 106-pound wrestler in Class 2A, Hedeman moved to a perfect 40-0 with a dominant performance at his sectional on Saturday. Hedeman won his first match by fall in 11 seconds before a 24-9 technical fall win to clinch the sectional title.
Noah Kidwell, Junior, Pleasant Valley (Boys Bowling): Another 300 game from this past week came from the Pleasant Valley junior standout. Kidwell posted a 300 during Pleasant Valley’s meet with Central DeWitt and North Scott. And he wasn’t too far off in his other game, finishing with a 279 for a 579 series. As far as I can tell, that’s the best series of the year in the state.
Macey McKenna, Junior, Hudson (Girls Basketball): McKenna had a point-rebound-block triple-double last evening in Hudson’s 59-55 win over New Hampton. The junior standout posted 11 points, 17 rebounds and 14 blocks. Those 14 swats are tied for the second-most in a single game this season in the state of Iowa.
Kohen Rankin, Senior, Sioux City Metro (Boys Swimming): Rankin has been impressive all season long, and he continued that during the district meet this past Saturday. Rankin qualified with the fastest district time in the 50 yard freestyle (20.68) and the second-fastest 100 yard breaststroke time (54.66). He was also a part of two other golds in relays at the Fort Dodge district.
Klay Seehase, Senior, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Boys Basketball): The Upper Iowa football recruit used his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame to his benefit on Thursday in an 80-30 win over Clarksville. Seehase was all over the glass with 18 total rebounds, including 14(!) on the offensive end. His line: 26 points, 18 rebounds, 2 steals.
Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton (Girls Basketball): Jenna Stephens has been on one of late, and you have probably read all about it on these here pages. The Viqueens star became the eighth player in the state this year to score 40+ points last night, finishing with 41 on 14/24, 2/4, 11/13 shooting. The final three of those points came at the buzzer in a 67-64 overtime victory over Lenox. Stephens also had 10 rebounds and three assists just days after reaching 1,000 points for her career.
Cade Tenold, Senior, Don Bosco (Wrestling): The top-ranked 170-pound wrestler in Class 1A and North Carolina signee won a hard-earned sectional championship on Saturday. After a quick pin in his opening match, he won 9-7 in sudden victory over No. 6 ranked Aiden Zook of North Tama to move to 28-2 on the year.
