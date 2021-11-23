(KMAland) -- Hey, it’s a Tuesday Football Tuesday. Yesterday, it was supposed to be Monday Football Monday, but I forgot to post the picks. Derek went 3-0 with Bennington, Howells-Dodge and Kenesaw winning state championships. Ryan was 2-1 and Trevor went 1-2. Add those to the 12 from Saturday where Derek went 11-1, Trevor went 10-2 and Ryan finished 8-4, and we have this for the latest standings:
Derek: 191-95 (.668)
Ryan: 189-96 (.663)
Trev: 164-94 (.636)
Here are the three Nebraska championship picks for today:
Class A State Championship: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0)
This is the first time Gretna has ever been in a state championship game. Meanwhile, Westside has three state championships, including last year. It’s also the third straight year they’ve been in the final. Their other titles came in 1981 and 1982.
Derek’s Pick: Westside
Trev’s Pick: Westside
Ryan’s Pick: Westside
Class C1 State Championship: Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2)
Pierce is the defending state champion in Class C1, and it’s also their third straight state championship game. They also won titles in 1978, 2007 and 2008. This is the first championship game for Lakeview since the 1990 season when they lost to Mt. Michael.
Trev’s Pick: Lakeview
Ryan’s Pick: Pierce
Derek’s Pick: Pierce
Class C2 State Championship: Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0)
Bergan has a significant history in the state playoffs (33 total appearances), but they last won a state title in 1979 in Class C1. They were in the C2 championship game last season, but they were downed by Ord. They also took second in 1990, 2008 and 2010. Norfolk Catholic has 37 state appearances, 10 state championships and 17 state title game appearances. They last won a title in 2017 in C1.
Ryan’s Pick: Bergan
Derek’s Pick: Bergan
Trev’s Pick: Bergan
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.