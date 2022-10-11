(KMAland) -- Welcome in, one and all, to another rousing rendition of Tuesday’s Takes. I haven’t had a chance to write much so far this fall, and I know you’ve desperately missed my takes(!).
Yesterday, though, I had a little day off and I was able to get a whole bunch of work done for the week (not driving all over heck for youth sports on a Sunday) was also a big help. So, let’s take a run at some Tuesday Takes today. Here are some takes that I may or may not totally believe, but takes are takes so “take” them for what you will.
Take 1: Nobody should be talking about the roughing the passer call from last night
At least not from the perspective of how it impacted the game. The real call that was a complete headscratcher and disgrace to all human race was the holding call on the Raiders that nullified a missed field goal and gave the Chiefs a first down. They would go on to score a touchdown, giving them the six points that they needed to win the game. There’s a chance – a decent chance – that the Raiders find a way to Raider and the Chiefs win the game anyway. However, we know for sure that it eventually put six points on the board for Kansas City when they should have had none.
Take 2: The Eagles are 5-0 almost completely thanks to their schedule
Philadelphia came into the season with the 32nd-ranked strength of schedule, so it stands to reason that they are off to an undefeated start. Inside of that undefeated start we have a 3-point win over Detroit, a Monday night victory over Kirk “Primetime” Cousins, a rout of Washington, a come-from-behind home win over Jacksonville and a Matt Ammendola-aided three-point win over Arizona. Just look around at some of the other results for these teams, and I still need to be convinced they are actually a great team. They’re a good team, for sure, but for anyone to think they’re in the Chiefs or Bills category? That’s crazy talk. And, by the way, if the Cowboys somehow find a way to win in Philadelphia this Sunday night, I’m going to be a tough one to handle.
Take 3: Playing zone in youth football isn’t helping anybody
Our 4th grade padded flag league came to a finish on Saturday, and I knew it was going to be an interesting day when I was told by two coaches the moment I walked into the complex to expect some shenanigans in our matchup. Let’s be clear: This is a man-to-man league, and we have built and practiced our offense around that fact. On Saturday, we came across a two-high Cover 2. It took me one play to realize most of our playbook needed to be scrapped or tweaked. And can you imagine trying to do that in the midst of a game with 9-10 year olds?
I’m not one to complain about what the other team is doing during the course of a game. I would rather just find solutions to our issues. More than anything, I try to just worry about our side of the line. And, you know, it’s worth noting that you would hope an official would recognize this and put a stop to it, but it’s likely not all officials that are spending their Saturday helping out in youth sports have combed through the rulebook.
Anyway, here I am on a Tuesday’s Take session, and I think it’s worth noting that circumventing the rules in order to have success in a 4th grade youth football game is all kinds of silliness. It’s almost exactly like running a zone in youth basketball tournaments, except this one is against the rules of the league. Oh well, I’ll get over this one at some point. Or maybe I won’t, because it does very little to help grow the skills of a young player that needs to be taught the right way at this point in their development.
Take 4: Analysts are loving the Braves, and that’s why I’m a little uneasy about them
The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions, so why would I not have the ultimate faith in them? Well, because I’ve been an Atlanta Braves fan since 1991. I’ve watched a lot of postseason failures. And also, a lot of weird stuff can happen in the baseball postseason. You know, like the Braves winning the 2021 championship. I would be less surprised if this 101-win unit went and did it again, but I’m still uneasy with all the seemingly unanimous love they are getting from experts and analysts. They’re usually wrong, after all.
Take 5: That said, here are my DS picks
Guardians over Yankees in 5
Astros over Mariners in 4
Braves over Phillies in 4
Dodgers over Padres in 3
Have a great Tuesday!
Send any questions, comments and/or TAKES to dmartin@kmamail.com.