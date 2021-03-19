(Oakland) -- One of the top turnaround seasons in KMAland boys basketball is honored today.
Riverside head coach Nick Kroon equaled the Bulldogs’ win total from the past two seasons this year, posting a winning record for the first time in eight years and advancing to a district championship.
“I think year two is a big help,” the second-year coach Kroon said. “You can get a little bit more into your system and dig a little deeper.”
Coach Kroon and his staff had to dig deeper than they thought they would when starting center Wyatt Hough was lost for the year with a torn ACL. He also had one of his other starters, Drake Woods, out during the early portion of the season.
“With COVID and other obstacles we went into the season as an unknown,” Kroon admitted. “We were messing with rotations, some spots and some different positions. I thought double digit (wins) would be a really good goal as a next step for us.”
The Bulldogs played one of the toughest early slates in the area, facing AHSTW, Stanton, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood within the first seven games of the season. However, it was their game against Treynor that provided a positive outlook for the rest of the year.
“We had just gotten Drake back,” Kroon said. “We went to Treynor and held the lead really late. Treynor is uber athletic and sticking with them, I think I saw a change in them as far as competing. After Christmas, we came back and took off from there.”
Riverside won four of their first six after Christmas, including road wins over Audubon and Logan-Magnolia. They also picked up a key win at home over East Mills on January 28th that proved to be important in their deep postseason run.
“I knew we had to beat East Mills to probably get a high enough seed to host a game,” Kroon said. “I thought that was a big step for our program. We got to host Stanton, and we didn’t have the turnovers down the stretch (like the previous meeting) once they put threw the press on. It was a really special win to get.”
The Bulldogs followed their district-opening win over Stanton with a road comeback over CAM, scoring 14 of the 16 points in the fourth period.
“The CAM win was something else,” Kroon said. “We knew they shot a lot of 3s and were very athletic. We didn’t get to our keys and points early so we re-tooled at halftime. I told the guys at half we would have to score 60 to win, but I was really wrong. We scored 41, and played (great) defense. It’s hard with a rotation of five to seven to keep defensive energy for a long period of time, but the kids did it in the fourth quarter.”
While the season came to a finish in the district final against Tri-Center, Coach Kroon believes playing in that game and in that type of atmosphere can only stand to help his program’s growth.
“As the excitement for our season was building, some of the restrictions for fans were lifting,” he said. “It built up to where it was pretty full at Red Oak (for the district final). It was pretty special at the end for that build up. To have the fans back and the players finish a year we didn’t know (would happen) was special.”
Riverside’s 12-11 record marked serious progress for a program that had struggled to compete in the past. The senior class had 16 total wins entering their final year, and the 12 victories were double their highest win total since the 24-2 state tournament team in 2013.
“I think it started a lot in the weight room,” Kroon said. “I know Darrell Frain and Tyler Johannsen have worked hard to get our kids in there, and we’ve worked hard in the gym to get our kids in there.
“Coming off football into basketball, and I think we’re going to have a successful spring season, I think the younger kids see the hard work is really paying off. It brings the level of excitement that people are hungry for, and I think that will help springboard us in the future.”
Kroon joins previous Western Iowa Conference coaches Scott Rucker (Treynor 2x) and G.G. Harris (AHSTW) as winners of the KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Kroon below.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2019-20: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2018-19: Larry Peterson, St. Albert
2017-18: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2016-17: G.G. Harris, AHSTW
2015-16: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2014-15: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2013-14: Jason Shaffer, Shenandoah
2012-13: Bryan White, Red Oak