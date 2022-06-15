(Neola) -- The Tri-Center baseball team has followed last year's state tournament trip with a phenomenal 13-0 start behind some aggressive bats.
Junior Michael Turner is one of the opportunistic and successful hitters in the Trojans' lineup.
The Trojans' fast start comes after graduating many contributors from last year's team. However, the transition has been seamless.
"I think a lot of people didn't know how our team was going to play this year," Turner said. "But we've had a ton of people step up."
While the outside perspective might have been a regression for the Trojans, Turner says he and his teammates were confident.
"We knew the team was going to look different, but we thought we could maintain the same amount of success this year. We had a lot of guys last year that could have played on other teams, but we had a lot of seniors. Watching them helped us, and learning from them helped us. We thought we could maintain the winning tradition here at Tri-Center."
Turner made two starts and appeared in 31 games last year. He contributed seven hits and nine RBI in 17 at-bats.
This year, Turner has taken on an enhanced role. He is currently hitting .533 with 16 RBI and two home runs in 30 at-bats.
Turner was particularly dominant last week with 10 hits in 12 at-bats, nine RBI, five doubles, a homer and 11 runs scored to earn himself Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
His offensive success has been in a variety of spots in the lineup. Turner started the year in the sixth spot, then moved to the nine hold and is now batting third in the Trojans' stacked lineup.
"I've been able to get on," he said. "When I moved up to the three-hole, I started seeing the ball well and driving gaps. I'm getting on top of the ball and taking it to any gap in the outfield. I've had more plate discipline. I was off at the beginning of the season, but I've grown."
Turner's surge to the top of the order puts him with Jaxon Johnson and Justice Weers to create one of the most potent three-headed monsters in KMAland.
Weers, Johnson and Turner have combined for a .551 average with 40 RBI, six home runs and 27 extra-base hits. Turner says the trio pushes each other to get better with some friendly competition.
"There's good energy at the top of the lineup," he said. "We get along well. I think that helps our team."
As a team, Tri-Center bops a 1A-best .416.
Their offensive production has them in contention for a return trip to Carroll. Now they have to get there.
"We need to stay consistent," Turner said. "We've had slumps, but other people have picked them up. We'll be in a good spot if we can keep that going."
Tri-Center returns to action on Thursday against Riverside.