(Lincoln) -- Johnson-Brock girls basketball's first state tournament appearance in 29 years ended Wednesday night at the hands of Cedar Catholic.
An early turnover bug doomed the Eagles (21-6) in their 69-36 loss in a Class D2 state quarterfinal.
"I thought (Cedar Catholic) played one of their most complete games," Johnson-Brock head girls basketball coach Mitchell Atkinson said. "They shot the ball well. They've got athletes, and that's a good team."
They committed seven giveaways in the first quarter to find themselves in a 20-8 hole after the first quarter.
The Trojans (21-6) opened the second quarter with an 8-2 stretch and never looked back, leading 36-12 at the half and 48-19 after three before tallying the victory.
"They were experienced," Atkinson said. "I think the nerves got the best of our girls, and we couldn't bounce back.
Cedar Catholic's relentless full-court pressure defense never let Johnson-Brock get comfortable. and the Eagles ultimately committed 22 turnovers.
Cedar Catholic frequently turned those turnovers into points. Senior star Makenna Noecker led their efforts with 25 points and seven steals. Laney Kathol added 10 points for the Trojans.
“The big thing was every time we turned it over turned into points," Atkinson said. "If you turn the ball over, you have to get stops. That's what killed us. We weren't flying around with our normal tenacity, but credit to them."
Taryn Ottemann led Johnson-Brock with 13 points.
The loss ends the Eagles' season at 21-6.
"These girls have taken leaps and bounds," Atkinson said. "They should be very proud of what we accomplished this year. It's disappointing how it ended, but we did a lot of good things this year."
The cupboard is far from bare for the Eagles, who had only one senior in their starting rotation -- Halle Rasmussen.
"A lot of experience coming back," Atkinson said. "Hopefully, we can take the offseason and improve. Now, we've been at state. We have experience in this situation. Hopefully, we can grow over the summer, and that sets us up for better success next year."
Click below to view the full interview with Coach Atkinson.