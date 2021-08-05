(Columbia) -- Television plans have been released for upcoming University of Missouri volleyball and soccer events.
The volleyball squad will play six matches on either the SEC Network or ESPNU, the first of which comes against defending national champion Kentucky on September 24th on the SEC Network. They will also face South Carolina (October 1st), LSU (October 6th), Arkansas (October 27th) and Tennessee (November 24th) on the SEC Network. Their November 14th tilt with Georgia will be on November 14th.
The soccer squad has three games on the SEC Network. The first is an August 22nd battle with Nebraska, followed by contests with South Carolina (September 16th) and Tennessee (September 26th)