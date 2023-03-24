(Bussey) -- After years of playing multiple sports, Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin is ready to focus on only one in college.
Dunkin, who has starred in cross country, basketball, softball, track & field, volleyball and trapshooting, will shift her attention to softball next season at Upper Iowa.
"I love being busy all the time," Dunkin said. "Staying at home and not doing anything is not me. I love spending time with teammates and competing. (Focusing on only one sport) is definitely going to be different, but I'm excited about it because I've always had a passion for softball."
Softball has always been Dunkin's favorite sport, but she admits she also pondered doing cross country in college.
"I enjoyed (cross country) a little bit," Dunkin said. "But I want to be out there on the softball field. I've wanted to play college softball since I was a little girl. I thought about it at the beginning of my senior year. But I really wanted to play softball. There were colleges interested in me running, but I told them I was looking to play softball. There were colleges that wanted me to do both, but I wanted to focus on the sport I love the most."
Dunkin ultimately committed to Upper Iowa.
"When I stepped on campus, it just felt like home," she said. "Twin Cedars is super small. That's how it felt up there."
Dunkin committed to the Peacocks over interest from Central.
"I loved both schools, but I felt at home at Upper Iowa," she said.
Dunkin -- a catcher -- hit .389/.517/.533 with 18 RBI for the Class 1A champion Sabers last season.
"I've worked in the offseason," she said. "I'm going to take everything I have now and bring it up there. I hope to keep improving and tacking on more skills."
Dunkin has been a spark for the Sabers. She hopes to have that same impact in college.
"People call me the Energizer Bunny," she said. "No matter where I'm playing, I'm going to help my team and bring that same energy. I'll play, be myself and be super competitive."
Click below to hear the full interview with Dunkin.