(Bussey) -- Twin Cedars multi-sport athlete Cheyanne Bruns has opted to run cross country at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
"It's exciting," Bruns said. "I get to do something I've been doing since I was little. I've been involved in cross country since fourth grade."
Bruns has also played basketball and softball at Twin Cedars. She once thought her collegiate future would be in basketball. That, however, was before she crossed paths with Hawkeye Community College.
"I went with my sister on a college visit because she was visiting for softball," Bruns said. "The softball coach got in touch with the cross country coach."
That ultimately led to Bruns' commitment.
When I was on campus, it just felt like home," she said. "The program was really organized. They have nice people there. Everyone there is happy and ready to welcome anyone that came onto the campus."
Bruns chose Hawkeye over interest from Indian Hills. She also had an offer to playbasketball at Northwestern.
"(Northwestern) is five hours away from home," Bruns said. "I don't like being that far from home. And Indian Hills' program just wasn't as good as Hawkeye."
Bruns has been proactive with her transition to competing in college.
"I asked my college coach to send me some workouts," she said. "I'm doing every workout to make sure I'm ready to go when I get there."
Running has been a major part of Bruns' life. Regardless of how her time at Hawkeye plays out, she hopes that stays true.
"I want to run when I'm far out of school," she said. "I want my kids to run. I just think it's going to be really cool."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bruns.