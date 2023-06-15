(Bussey) -- A change of heart has prompted Twin Cedars softball standout Rylee Dunkin to stay closer to home for her college career.
Dunkin originally committed to Upper Iowa but recently flipped her commitment, committing to play softball at Central College.
"There were a lot of factors," Dunkin said about changing her mind. "Nothing against Upper Iowa, but there were a few changes made there in the last few months. I decided to ask for my release and look for a new start."
Central and Upper Iowa were Dunkin's final two choices when she initially chose the Peacocks.
"It was a hard choice for me," she said. "After some things happened, I decided to look at Central again. I just felt like it was the best place for me."
On second thought, Central checked all the boxes for Dunkin.
"I really like the strength of the program," she said. "They have a great education program, which is what I'm going into. It's also closer to home, so my family can come and watch me easier."
Dunkin's didn't take the decision to switch schools lightly.
"It was a tough decision," she said. "I had everything in place. I made a lot of friends up there and some close relationships, but I'm excited for Central. It's not something I wanted to do. I don't like telling people no, but that's part of life."
Central's recent success -- a 33-11 record in 2023 -- appealed to Dunkin.
"They take softball seriously," she said. "That was big. It was intriguing. I wanted to be a part of that. It played a big role in why I wanted to go there. I love to win. Me being a part of that winning culture is important to me."
Hear the full interview with Dunkin below.