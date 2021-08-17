(Bussey) -- KMAland's lone Week 0 game takes place Friday night when Twin Cedars treks to WACO, Wayland.
For Coach Cameron Parker, the lead-up to the contest is both exciting and nerve-wracking.
"You're not exactly sure what we are going to have every season," he said. "We are trying some new things on offense, and we have new players coming up that haven't got a lot of varsity experience," Parker said. "So we are looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Despite their youth, Parker is pleased with what he saw from his team during preseason festivities.
"The guys we have coming back have a lot of drive," he said. "We really want to get better, and we are going to get a few wins this season."
If that win comes, it will be the Sabers' first since September 6th, 2019.
"Towards the end of the season, we started to do things a lot better," Parker said about last year. "We didn't tackle well at the beginning of the season. If we had that early on in the season, we might have picked up a couple of wins. We focused on that this preseason."
Twin Cedars has zero seniors on their roster and must fill the quarterback position. Parker says Dallas Smith and Wyatt Findley are vying for the QB1 position.
"Both of those guys are a little green and don't have a lot of experience at the spot," he said. "But both have shown great improvements in the first weeks of practice."
Junior Kasey Clark caught 12 passes for 93 yards last season and is the top returner on offense. Nate Curry, Landyn Roland, Isiah Arreosola, Brenden Connett, Tristan Kreimeyer, Blake Micetich, Noah Fee, Aiden Hare and Nathan Newman contributed in 2020.
"Most of our skill positions are going to be freshman and sophomores," Parker said. "Our line is going to be experienced, though. We have all returning starters, so I hope they can keep those guys clean."
Schematically, the Sabers made some changes.
"We are going to try to make it a numbers game," Parker said. "We aren't the biggest team, so we know our offense can't be like I would like it to be if we had the horses to do it. We are going to throw some trickery and make it a numbers game in our favor."
Twin Cedars hopes to snap their 13-game skid on Friday when they face WACO, Wayland.
The two squads were recently paired in the same district and have met four times and split the matchups, according to BCMoore. Twin Cedars won the last two, with thrilling 66-56 and 60-56 wins in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
The Warriors posted a 3-5 record in 2020 but lost their leading passer and rusher.
"They are always big and physical," Parker said. "They like to overload one side of the feel and get a numbers game like we do. We'll have to make some adjustments and try to overpower the size on their line. Hopefully, we can take care of the ball and the line of scrimmage."
Parker hopes Friday's contest builds momentum towards his team's 2021 campaign. The Sabers also have a non-district bout with Moravia and district tilts against Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, Baxter, Grand View Christian, Woodward Academy and BGM.
"We have a few familiar teams," Parker said. "Our outlook is to try and get two or three wins. I think that's pretty plausible. There are some tough hills to climb, but we are going to give it our best. You never know what can happen."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Parker.