(Bussey) -- One of their largest rosters in recent memories, some returning experience and a strong close to the 2022 season has Twin Cedars football coach Cameron Parker excited and optimistic about his team's upcoming season.
"We're looking forward to it," Parker said of the upcoming season. "We've been going hard in practice. I'm happy with our numbers, and we have a good group of senior leaders. I'm hoping and expecting this to turn into wins this season."
The Sabers have 25 players on their roster -- a step up from years past.
"I'm pleased with that," Parker said of his team's depth. "It's great to see our program building back up. We've had lean years in the past. It gets hard to have a football team, so having depth and experience is huge for us. I think that can translate to some wins."
The Sabers went 2-8 last year, but their two wins came in the final three games.
"We started to play good football," Parker said. "Toward the end of the season, we started to put it together and cut out mistakes. We cleaned things up, and it started clicking. That was huge. The boys saw what it was like to win again, and we hadn't felt that in awhile. We've taken that momentum and built on it."
Junior Dallas Smith is back in the quarterback spot. He threw for 1,302 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.
"He's got a couple of years experience now," Parker said. "He's tweaked some things in his throwing motion, and he's getting about 10 yards more on his throws. He's a great athlete."
Nate Curry was their leading rusher a year ago with 400 yards, while Brenden Connett will likely see an increased role in the backfield. Holden Roberts and Braxton Davis will be Twin Cedars' top pass-catching threats.
Twin Cedars opens the season on Friday night when they face Colo-Nesco. The Royals went 4-5 last year and made the playoffs. The quarterback from that squad has graduated, but their top rusher, Breckin Clatt, returns. Clatt ran for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
"We've had a chance to see what they want to do," Parker said. "(Clatt) is tough. He's not big, but he's downhill, runs hard and is shifty. He's been a point of emphasis for us in practice. If we can take him out of the ball game, we have a shot to win."
Clatt is also a force on defense. He accounted for 75.5 tackles last year.
"Keying on (Clatt) will be huge for us," Parker said. "My two linebackers are pretty good tacklers. We'll try to take him out of the ball game."
Coach Parker feels his team's outcome likely hinges on the trenches.
"We've talked about getting to the second level on our blocks," he said. "If we can get up to (Clatt) and block him, I think we can have success."
Hear more with Coach Parker below.