(Bussey) -- The Twin Cedars girls basketball team has won six of their last seven games behind a hard-working group that prides itself on defense and finds a way to win close games.
Aside from a hiccup to Ankeny Christian, the Sabers (10-4) have been on a tear with wins over Moravia, Lamoni, Tri-County, Diagonal, Southeast Warren and Seymour.
"I've got a great group of hard-working girls," Coach Theresa Davis said. "They don't give up. That's something that has stood out to me. They have a drive to do well. We've had a good season so far. I'm happy and proud of the girls."
Twin Cedars is 4-1 in games decided by one possession. They went to overtime with Southeast Warren last Thursday before prevailing with a 55-52 win.
Coach Davis attributes her team’s ability to win close games to its mental toughness.
"We're continuing to work hard and have focus. We're in the game mentally and physically. Against Southeast Warren, we went into overtime with four starters having four fouls. They know when they have to do something, they do it."
Senior Rylee Dunkin leads the lineup with 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Classmate Cheyanne Bruns complements Dunkin with 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
"Rylee knows what she has to do," Davis said. "She's not a selfish player. She's a leader on the court. Cheyanne can drive and is great from outside the perimeter. We're going to miss their leadership as seniors."
Fellow senior Kisha Reed averages 8.2 points per game, and Cristen Durian, Kenzyn Roberts and Jayden Weldon also contribute.
The Sabers' offense has been up and down, but their defense has been a steady force.
Reed leads their defensive efforts with 9.2 boards per contest.
"Kisha is a force under the basket," Davis said. "We're being tough, quick and seeing everything. We're not afraid to go after it."
The Sabers return to action on Friday against Orient-Macksburg before embarking on next week's Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
"I just want us to keep playing with intensity," Davis said. "I think we can go as far as any other team. I want them to keep working, pushing and winning."
