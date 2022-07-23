(Fort Dodge) -- For the first time in program history, the Twin Cedars Sabers (29-3) are state champions.
The Sabers defeated Southeast Warren (25-5) 6-3 in the Class 1A state softball championship game Friday.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Twin Cedars head coach Zack Dunkin said. “It’s a culmination of a ton of work from everybody. First and foremost, all the work that the kids have put in, and then all the time that parents have put in over the years. It hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s crazy.”
The No. 6-seed Sabers needed stellar outings from multiple pitchers and a slew of exceptional defensive plays to knock off the No. 5-seed Warhawks, who had beaten them in the regular season.
Southeast Warren jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Emma King drove in Ady Mason, who was courtesy running for Alivia Ruble.
This brought Twin Cedars pitcher Grace Bailey’s starting effort to an abrupt end, as Ali Mockenhaupt entered in relief.
“We’ve [brought in Mockenhaupt] some this year when team’s get on [Bailey],” Dunkin said. “Mostly the teams that get on [Bailey] are the ones that have seen her a lot. Southeast Warren has seen her multiple times over the years, so they know what to expect. [Mockenhaupt] comes from the left side, has a different look to her and throws some different pitches. It just gives the other team a different look so they can’t get comfortable and settle in.”
The substitution in the circle paid off, as Mockenhaupt kept the Warhawks off the scoreboard for the next four innings.
“I just knew I had a great defense behind me,” Mockenhaupt said. “I knew I can pitch to [Southeast Warren] and they can put it in play because I don’t have anything to worry about. [I knew] my defense was gonna have my back and they did.”
While Mockenhaupt cruised in the circle, the Twin Cedars offense came to life in the third inning.
The frame started with a single by Jetta Sterner, who quickly scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game. Bailey hit an RBI double to give the Sabers their first lead before Jillian French smashed a two-run homer over the fence in left field, making it 4-1 Twin Cedars.
“I just told myself, ‘you can hit it, you’ve got this,” French said. “I just had confidence in myself the whole game and told myself, ‘you can do it.’”
French didn’t stop there.
In the fifth inning, after Brooke Roby reached on a walk and Bailey singled, French hit a bases-clearing double to tack on two more RBI and give the Sabers a 6-1 lead.
“[French] really settled in,” Dunkin said. “You never know how players are gonna react when they get [to state] and she’s just a sophomore, so she doesn’t get a lot of the publicity the seniors do, but she’s been key to our offense this year.”
Southeast Warren stranded baserunners in all but one inning, as Mockenhaupt continued to pitch her way out of jams throughout the game’s middle frames with the help of a pair of highlight-reel catches by outfielders Kisha Reed and Kenzyn Robinson.
The Warhawks finally plated a couple runs in the sixth inning when Lexi Clendenen tripled before being brought home by an RBI double from Josie Hartman. Hartman then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaylee Tigner to get Southeast Warren within three.
After a clean seventh inning by Warhawks pitcher Alivia Ruble, the Sabers made another pitching change.
Bailey, who had been moved to first base in the second inning, re-entered the circle to close out the game, ending a stellar relief outing by Mockenhaupt.
The Warhawks failed to get a runner aboard against Bailey in the seventh, going down in order and giving the Sabers their first state championship in program history.
“It’s indescribable,” Bailey said. “I don’t know if it’s really set in yet for all of us. It’s so great.”
Bailey earned captaincy honors of the Class 1A all-tournament team. Prior to closing out the title game, Bailey pitched a complete-game shutout against No. 3 Lisbon in the quarterfinals and allowed just two runs across seven innings in Twin Cedars’ semifinal victory over No. 7 Martensdale-St. Mary’s.
“To be able to come out here and represent Twin Cedars is just the greatest thing,” Bailey said. “We’ve wanted this forever. We’ve been close to state the last couple years and to finally get here and go all the way is just so great.”
Mockenhaupt, French and Rylee Dunkin also made the all-tournament team, along with Ruble, King and Kaylee Bauer from Southeast Warren.
With this win, Twin Cedars caps off a postseason run that will go down in school lore en route to capturing its first ever state title.
“[Our senior class] knew that we were gonna be the team,” Mockenhaupt said. “We knew we were gonna be the class to make a difference. All these girls came up behind us and our season kept progressing and getting better and better. As we got up to our senior year, we said, ‘This is the year, we’re gonna have our biggest year yet.’ It couldn’t have gone any better.”
View full video interviews with Dunkin, Mockenhaupt, Bailey and French below.